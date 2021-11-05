CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and cool again today

By Adis Juklo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Hi 53. Winds: Light. TONIGHT: Cold & Frosty. Lo 30. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Filtered Sun, A Tad Milder. Hi 55. Winds: Light. It’s another frosty start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 20s across most places! Bundle up and perhaps get the ice...

WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
KHON2

Drier weather patterns are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather conditions will linger this morning as we transition back towards a drier weather pattern by Tuesday. Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island through Wednesday. Light to moderate trade winds will return for Thursday and Friday. Mostly fair weather conditions […]
Laist.com

It's Going To Cool Down Again This Week — Watch Out For Fog

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. After a weekend that saw temperatures rise throughout Southern California, expect cooler weather in the coming days. David Sweet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said that the area is transitioning back to onshore flow.
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Tuesday. A slight chance...
ABC6.com

Breezy & Cold Tonight…Cool & Sunny Tuesday

After a few clouds during the evening, a mostly clear and cold night. Breezy as well. Temps drop back into the low to mid 30s. Wind chill values by morning in the 20s. Tuesday, sunny, breezy and cool. Near 50°. Feels like 40s most of the day. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cold. Upper 20s and low 30s.
KATC News

Mild and mostly sunny Tuesday

Fair to clear skies will be in place tonight. Light southerly winds will hold our overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. So, not quite as chilly tonight, but still cool. Some patchy fog could be possible in spots first thing in the morning.
manchesterinklink.com

Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and windy today, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny with a cold wind. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph. Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable. Thursday: Milder with...
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cool Breeze, Bright Sunshine Today

TODAY: Sunny, blustery and chilly… upper 40s. West winds 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. ON THE BAY: A “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect until 5pm with gusts 20-25kts. TONIGHT: Clear skies, lighter winds, cold and dry. 40s in the evening and then falling to 28-32 by dawn WEDNESDAY: Dry and cool with […]
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunny and chilly today, Warming back to the 70s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Another sunny but chilly day… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning with freeze/frost possible. We will see some extra clouds this morning but most of the day will be sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Tuesday Warmup Coming, But Temperatures Drop Again Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
WDAM-TV

Warm and sunny today with a few showers on Thursday.

We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the upper 40s. Today will be sunny and warm this afternoon with highs topping out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 40s. Wednesday will be...
