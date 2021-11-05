CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Tom Brady? NFL Legend Weighed In

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7JfN_0cnR6QfC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8vzf_0cnR6QfC00

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem happy with the Cleveland Browns or quarterback Baker Mayfield , which led to Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports pundit Shannon Sharpe 's speculation about an alternate scenario.

Sharpe shared a photo on his verified Twitter account of Beckham handing his cleats to then-New England Patriots and now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady , with Mayfield in the background looking down at the exchange.

"What could have been," Sharpe tweeted along with the photo, as well as two zoomed-in versions of Mayfield's glance.

That "what could have been" may speculate that Beckham would have flourished with Brady as his quarterback after being traded away from the New York Giants in 2019 after five seasons as one of the league's top wide receivers, rather than his disappointing dropoff in Cleveland.

Or perhaps the "what could have been" is Beckham's tenure with the Browns and teaming with Mayfield likely coming to a quick end in his third season with the franchise, with a visibly jilted Mayfield looking on as -- perhaps -- Beckham hands off a cleat to his next quarterback.

Either way, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver doesn't appear to be a member of the Browns for much longer amid his father, Odell Beckham Sr., sharing an 11-minute video on his verified Instagram account that specifically calls out Mayfield for missing his son on numerous passing plays, as well as the team reportedly excusing him from practice for a second consecutive day, ESPN reports.

Chilling Video Shows Henry Ruggs III's Sobbing Right After Fatal Crash

Here is What Tua Tagovailoa Said About Former Bama Teammate's DUI Incident

Bill Simmons Calls Aaron Rodgers a 'Diva' & 'Narcissist' Amid COVID Fallout

Why The NFL Should Suspend Aaron Rodgers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
AceShowbiz

Tony Romo Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Joke About Gisele Bundchen

When pretending to be a Buccaneers official negotiating with a fan who caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball, the former NFL star predicts that the official offers the fan a date with Gisele in exchange for the ball. AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is undoubtedly one of the hottest wives of...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Football Hall Of#Fox Sports#The New York Giants#Instagram#Espn#Dui Incident#Diva
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham’s Dad Makes Another Notable Move

Earlier this week, the father of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made some interesting comments about quarterback Baker Mayfield. Odell Beckham Sr shared a video showing his son being wide open on the field and Mayfield opting not to throw him the ball. The star wide receiver’s dad then suggested Baker was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

2K+
Followers
351
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy