Why the Bezos Earth Fund is putting $500 million into renewable energy in the climate change fight

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBezos Earth Fund President Andrew Steer and IKEA Foundation CEO Per...

www.cnbc.com

Hartford Business

The Hartford to spend $2.5B to address climate change, support renewable energy

Property and casualty insurer The Hartford plans to spend $2.5 billion over the next five years to address climate change and support renewable energy initiatives. In a statement, company officials said The Hartford will invest the money in “technologies, companies and funds which are advancing the energy transition and addressing climate change.” The firm also plans to exit all tar-sands investments by Dec. 31, two years earlier than projected in The Hartford’s 2019 coal and tar sands policy.
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Cop26 draft outcome urges countries to ‘revisit and strengthen’ efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again next year.Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.It says that meeting the 1.5C aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.The first iteration of the draft comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia announces major climate funding boost to encourage more electric car sales

Australia has announced plans to encourage the sale of electric cars after the country received flak during the Cop26 summit for not doing enough to combat climate change.The new measures announced by prime minister Scott Morrison include a A$250m (£136m) plan to collaborate with private enterprises and setting up of 50,000 charging and hydrogen refuelling stations. Mr Morrison, who once opposed a push for e-cars, stressed that his new plan only aims to facilitate the market for them and is not a subsidy for multinationals. “The costs of technology are coming down, and that means the choices available to Australians...
CARS
Person
Bezos
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
montereycountyweekly.com

Fighting climate change starts locally. The Navy takes on the weather. Monks put it all on paper.

When it comes to managing climate change, sharing is key. David Schmalz here, thinking about climate change. It’s top of mind for a few reasons: One, we’ve got rain in the forecast tonight, which should give another boost to the parched landscape across the 831 and hopefully mean that Monterey County has survived the 2021 fire season largely unscathed, which increasingly feels like a miracle as each year passes.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Sherwood Gazette

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
TheConversationAU

COP26: why education for girls is crucial in the fight against climate change

The Glasgow climate change conference is in its second week, with Tuesday November 9 dedicated to recognising gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls in climate policy and action. Gender inequality means women and girls will experience climate change in unique and different ways. They are more likely to die in extreme weather events than men. And as climate change brings about forced migration, loss of housing and income, they are vulnerable to gender-based violence. Child marriage is a common coping mechanism for many families facing climate stress. For example, in 2016 a 15-year-old girl in Mozambique was married in...
ENVIRONMENT
coinspeaker.com

Green Shiba Inu to Partner with the Bezos Earth Fund to Bolster Its GoGreen Campaign

The growth of the digital currency ecosystem was almost stumped in the second quarter of the year when the environmental impacts of cryptocurrency-related activities were brought to the fore. From Elon Musk to the Chinese government who banned Bitcoin mining on its shores, one thing is clear, and it is to reaffirm that despite the revolutionary characteristics of digital currencies, stakeholders in the space must act responsibly to gravitate towards sustainable practices.
ADVOCACY
bethesdamagazine.com

Andrés announces $1 billion climate fund using Bezos’s money

Andrés announces $1 billion climate fund using Bezos’s money. World Central Kitchen, founded by José Andrés of Bethesda, has announced the launch of a $1 billion Climate Disaster Fund. The fund was created to help the nonprofit respond to environmental crises around the world with both immediate disaster relief and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
pbs.org

Glacier ice samples act as records of climate change’s impact on Earth

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
EARTH SCIENCE
madison

Hands on Wisconsin: This is your Earth on climate change

World leaders are meeting for the 2021 United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to address our warming climate. Let's hope they are successful. Without a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions, the future of our planet is in jeopardy.
WISCONSIN STATE
ucsusa.org

What is the Supply Chain for Clean Energy and Climate Change?

As consumers suffer from climate-related power outages and electric power grid bottlenecks are limiting low-cost, carbon-free energy supplies, the grid is coming under greater public scrutiny, and planning for more transmission is more popular than ever. That makes sense, because energy delivery relies on infrastructure. When storms knock down wires...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

