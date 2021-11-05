CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indians Celebrate Diwali Amid COVID-19 Fears

Time
 5 days ago

(NEW DELHI) — Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution. Diwali is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a...

time.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Celebrate Diwali with this savory karanji

Karanji are a type of dumpling popular in Maharashtra, India. They’re typically fried and can have sweet or savory fillings. You’ll find karanji in several parts of India, and they are called by different names in different languages. You can eat karanji any time, but they’re especially popular as a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Diwali: Experts fear Covid spike as India sees ‘revenge tourism’ boom for festive weekend

It is a smoggy afternoon ahead of the festive weekend in India, and the eight arrival gates of Delhi’s main international airport seem more like the entry points to a carnival site, teeming with excited travellers ready to jet across the country and celebrate Diwali with their loved ones.This week has seen an exponential spike in people taking flights out of Indira Gandhi International Airport as vast numbers flocked back home or to spend the long weekend – many offices will shut down for Thursday and Friday – at a tourist destination like Goa, finally open to hassle–free travel after...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Austin

Diwali at The Domain celebrated Saturday

The Festival of Lights, also known as Diwali, brightened up The Domain on Saturday. The festival is celebrated by millions of people worldwide and is the most prominent festival in India. Those that attended the event were able to experience traditional Indian food, performances, vendors, and a fashion show. The...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Government Of India#Indians#Hindu#Ayodhya#The Health Ministry
Digital Collegian

Penn State Indian Culture and Language Club celebrates Diwali with Jay Sean

Penn State’s Indian Culture and Language Club celebrated Diwali in the HUB-Robeson Center on Saturday night. Diwali — also called the festival of lights — is a celebration of light over darkness. It is a prominent festival in South Asia and is celebrated by cultures all over the world. President...
INDIA
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
The Independent

Indian women forced to wade through toxic foam to pray in Delhi river

Images of Hindu women in India wading through a river full of toxic foam to observe a festival in New Delhi have gone viral on social media, prompting critcism by experts and the public about government inaction.A layer of white froth floats over the Yamuna river in east Delhi this season, as it does every year, amid peak pollution levels in the Indian capital.Environmental experts believe the Yamuna river’s toxic waste is likely to remain, even as authorities try their best, and fail, to dissuade devotees from venturing into the river.The Yamuna is a holy river, and this is the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Farm fires stoke Indian capital's pollution crisis

Crackling flames and plumes of smoke rise from the earth as farmers set their fields alight in northern India -- an annual post-harvest practice that shrouds New Delhi in toxic smog. Farmers in turbans prowl their fields with torches, setting knee-high stalks of tinder-dry rice paddy alight and leaving a landscape of ash and black earth.
AGRICULTURE
WCIA

Culture Connection: Celebrating Diwali

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — The holiday season is fast approaching, but for some, it’s already in full swing. More than a billion people are celebrating Diwali this week. It is a major holiday celebrated across several religion such as Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Hinduism. Diwali is important to people all over the world, including many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
indiacurrents.com

Indiaspora Hosts Diwali Celebration Honoring Indian Americans in Public Service

On October 26, 2021, Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, hosted a Diwali celebration with several community partners in the U.S. Capitol Rayburn House Office Building (Washington DC) to honor Indian Americans who have been elected, appointed and nominated to public office, and staffers on Capitol Hill, who have contributed to government service. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by several faiths across the world and is often seen as an occasion to usher in a new year or new beginnings. This year’s program began with an interfaith prayer led by several community partners, which brought together different religions, including Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. The program included a performance of “Om Jai Jagdish Hare,” by actress and singer Mary Millben, a Helen Hayes Award Nominee and recording artist, a diya lighting ceremony with the speakers, and remarks from several elected and appointed leaders in the federal government.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
The Independent

Death of ‘forbidden’ pet dog at Indonesia resort puts spotlight on ‘halal tourism’

An incident where a dog was left to die inside a cabbage crate in Indonesia has sparked a debate on the meaning of “halal tourism.”On 23 October, a black canine named Canon had died after it was reportedly seized by local government officials from a resort in the Aceh province, off Sumatra island in a bid to comply with sharia law.In a viral social media video, a group of police officers can be seen chasing away the dog using a piece of wood. Another officer was seen hitting the dog with a branch of a tree. Ahmad Yani, the chief...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy