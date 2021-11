Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow downgraded Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $75.00 (from $123.00). The analyst stated "The revenue miss in 3Q ($106M vs guidance of $120M-$140M) reinforces our view that Beyond Meat is reaching market saturation faster than expected and will miss its internal growth targets. The meat alternatives category still has potential upside for the next several years, but we are lowering our long-term forecasts for Beyond’s sales and market share. This year’s spate of management departures and many factors cited for the revenue shortfall suggest deeper problems that won’t be quick to fix."

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO