15 Beautiful Reminders That You Are Enough

Snow Peak, a Japanese outpost that sells lightweight and well-designed camping gear, is on a mission to get people to reconnect with nature. The company, founded in 1958 by accomplished mountaineer Yukio Yamai, was created to fill a need for innovative climbing gear that utilized highly-skilled metal craftspeople in the Chūetsu region of Niigata. Over the last 60 years, the Snow Peak name has been passed down through the Yamai family and has evolved into a global brand — including its arrival in the U.S. in 1999. The company has since expanded its product offerings to include apparel, helmed by Yukio Yamai’s granddaughter, Lisa Yamai, and has customized its expansive outdoor lineup to suit both Japanese and U.S. consumers.
