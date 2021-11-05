CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Pakistani refugee in NC cannot escape the images of trauma from a land he fled years ago

By Nadia Bokhari
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 5 days ago
Durham resident Kamil Arzish, 25, was born and raised in Quetta, Pakistan, and still struggles with the memory of...

North Carolina Health News

How to prevent childhood hearing loss in rural areas? Start in schools, a new trial suggests

There’s a tried and true process for evaluating a child’s hearing: an audiologist sets them up in a soundproof booth, sits on the other side, and then, using a collection of expensive and immovable equipment, tests their ears. If the child shows signs of hearing loss, the audiologist refers them to an otolaryngologist — an ear, nose and throat doctor — for follow-up.
KIDS
North Carolina Health News

Afghan refugees experiencing PTSD need mental health support as they resettle

Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro and Raleigh are starting to see Afghan refugees, who were displaced from their home country in August, resettle in North Carolina. As they arrive, other Afghan residents already in this state have lessons in some of the mental health challenges that often accompany refugees fleeing turmoil who are suddenly thrust into a new life in a foreign place.
ASHEVILLE, NC
North Carolina Health News

Nurses are exhausted: ‘We’ve been in this war for almost two years now’

RALEIGH — In short breaks throughout her work shift, Donna Cranford will find time to sort through stacks of patient files towering over her nursing station cubicle. The stacks grow as the day goes on at the Preston Medical Associates’ busy nursing station. She makes mental notes of the million and one tasks she needs to do. The light on the office phone won’t stop blinking red with unanswered voicemails and calls.
HEALTH SERVICES
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
North Carolina Health News

COVID outbreaks continue in NC jails, which are exempt from state vaccine mandate

As the most recent Delta variant wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be tapering off in most of North Carolina, carceral facilities are still experiencing outbreaks. At least three people in different county jails have died due to the coronavirus in the past month, according to weekly outbreak reports from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

