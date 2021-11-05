CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CICC Starts Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

CICC initiates coverage on Yalla Group Ltd. (NYSE: YALA)

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Baird Starts paet (NVTS) at Outperform

Baird initiates coverage on paet (NASDAQ: NVTS) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $22.00.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RCF Acquisition Corp. (RCFA.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RCFA.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Neutral

UBS analyst Atul Maheswari downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $32.00
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CLSA Downgrades James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (JHX) to Outperform (2)

CLSA analyst Daniel Kang downgraded James Hardie Industries (JHX:AU) (NYSE: JHX) from Buy (1) to Outperform (2) with a price
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Atotech Ltd. (ATC) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Atotech Ltd. (NYSE: ATC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $383 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.03 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) PT Raised to $400 at Needham & Company on Blowout Quarter

Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target on RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) to $400.00 (from $360.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

N-able, Inc. (NABL) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.81 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Tristan Richardson upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Haemonetics (HAE) PT Lowered to $80 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone lowered the price target on Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) to $80.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a Buy
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Model N, Inc. (MODN) PT Lowered to $45 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered the price target on Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) to $45.00 (from $50.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) PT Raised to $75 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley raised the price target on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE: SAIL) to $75.00 (from $70.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPX Flow (FLOW) said its strategic alternative review is ongoing

SPX Flow (NYSE: FLOW) said its strategic alternative review is ongoing."During the quarter, our Board of Directors
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Declares $0.2682 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2682 per share, or $1.0728 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 12,
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

On24 Inc. (ONTF) PT Lowered to $25 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Scott Berg lowered the price target on On24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) to $25.00 (from $40.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revance Therapeutic (RVNC) PT Lowered to $31 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy lowered the price target on Revance Therapeutic (NASDAQ: RVNC) to $31.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) PT Lowered to $33 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Max Masucci lowered the price target on DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) to $33.00 (from $50.00)
STOCKS

