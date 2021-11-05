CICC Starts Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA) at Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atotech Ltd. (NYSE: ATC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $383 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.03 million.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO