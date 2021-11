An absolutely astronomical number of invasive carp have been removed from two lakes that straddle the Kentucky and Tennessee border. Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake form part of what is known as the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. Lake Barkley has more than 1,000 miles of shoreline, 50 miles of which runs parallel to the shoreline of Kentucky Lake. The strip of land in between the two is where the Recreation Area gets its name. Kentucky Lake has over 2,000 miles of shoreline, making it the largest artificial lake in the eastern United States. It’s one of the largest freshwater reservoir complexes in the world.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO