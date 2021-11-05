CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 sets seventh straight all-time high on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE AP Business Writers
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks pushed further into record heights on Friday following an...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Times Daily

US stock indexes end wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street

Stocks closed mostly lower after wobbling most of Monday on Wall Street as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks and investors move past the recent round of mostly solid corporate earnings. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) -Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 4,682.80 on Monday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for the index at the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) sank 0.19% to $336.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.72 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Set A New All-Time High Today

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower most of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, before spiking more than 3% Wednesday morning. Bitcoin was one of the few winners of Wednesday morning’s CPI data, which tracks inflation. The CPI number came in higher than expected, at 0.9 percent compared to the estimated 0.6 percent. This is a 50% increase from the estimate.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street declines, ending a run of record highs

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid on Tuesday, bringing a multi-day rally of straight record closing highs to a close as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#S P 500#Ap
WMBF

Wall Street hits new highs on infrastructure deal

(NBC) - Stocks surged to record highs Monday, buoyed by fresh optimism about the government spending that would be unlocked by the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. The S&P 500 closed above 4,700 for the first time, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 100 points, to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
STOCKS
Fortune

The ‘everything rally’ continues: Bitcoin, ether at all-time highs while stocks go for 9-straight

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Global stocks and U.S. futures have been climbing throughout the morning to pull into positive territory. So far this quarter, strong earnings (and a healthy dash of company buybacks) are trumping investors' inflation and COVID concerns. That trend appears set to continue today ahead of the latest batch of corporate results from Doordash, Palantir and Coinbase.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: All-Time Highs to Close Out Week

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the 8700 level. However, we have pulled back just a bit towards the end of the day as traders took profits heading into the weekend. This is not a huge surprise, because eventually gravity has come back into the picture. Any pullback at this point should see plenty of support, especially near the 4600 level. That is an area that I have marked on the chart and was a breakout from the previous all-time high. Furthermore, we also have the 50-day EMA reaching towards that area, so I think it all comes together quite nicely in order to give us an opportunity to pick up little bits and pieces of value along the way on pullbacks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street steady after four straight days of record highs

U.S. stock futures were mixed Thursday, one day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all closed at record highs for the fourth straight session. Investors were undeterred by the Federal Reserve's well-telegraphed post-November meeting announcement Wednesday afternoon of the start of tapering Covid-era bond purchases as the economy improved. (CNBC)
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 rises slightly, heads for sixth straight day of gains

The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day in a row on Thursday as investors took solace in the Federal Reserve’s patient stance on raising interest rates, while stronger-than-expected economic data also boosted sentiment. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to a new intraday high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

High Momentum ETFs to Buy on Wall Street's Winning Streak

Wall Street has been on a winning streak. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 indexes — all are trading at a record high, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks. The long-ailing Dow Jones closed above 36,000 for the first time. Strong corporate earnings gave investors confidence in a year-end rally and led them to look past the imminent Fed decision.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Turn In 6th-Straight Record Close

Stocks finished the day mostly higher, boosted by the Fed's unhurried stance on hiking interest rates and upbeat jobless claims. The Dow sat out today's gains though and logged a 33 point loss, snapping a five-day streak of record closes. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both soared to their sixth-straight record close. Elsewhere, Wall Street's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) earlier fell to its lowest level since July, but ultimately finished the session higher.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Rides Bullish Earnings to Record Highs

Investing.com – The major averages closed at fresh record highs Tuesday, as investors digested mostly bullish quarterly results just as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% at a closing record of 4,630.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.39%, or 138.79 points...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy