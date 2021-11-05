S&P 500 sets seventh straight all-time high on Wall Street

The S&P 500 rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the 8700 level. However, we have pulled back just a bit towards the end of the day as traders took profits heading into the weekend. This is not a huge surprise, because eventually gravity has come back into the picture. Any pullback at this point should see plenty of support, especially near the 4600 level. That is an area that I have marked on the chart and was a breakout from the previous all-time high. Furthermore, we also have the 50-day EMA reaching towards that area, so I think it all comes together quite nicely in order to give us an opportunity to pick up little bits and pieces of value along the way on pullbacks.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO