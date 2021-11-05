CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikmin Bloom (Mobile): list of events

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this page, you will find all there is to know about the upcoming and current events for Pikmin Bloom (currently available on Android and iOS). Just like the posts for the other mobile games from Nintendo...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

mxdwn.com

Nintendo and Niantic Have Just Announced the Release of Their New Mobile Game, Pikmin Bloom

Have you been struggling lately to find motivation to get outside? Nintendo’s and Niantic’s collaboration on their latest mobile creation, Pikmin Bloom, has just been announced to be released worldwide on iOS and Android devices very soon. It is currently available in stores in Australia and Singapore. Pinkmin Bloom uses AR technology to turn your daily walk into a lighthearted adventure where you can search the world around you for Pikman seeds and grow them into your very own walk squad, similar to the gameplay of Pokémon Go. Each Pikmin grows flowers out of their heads that you can then plant in the world around you. The more you walk the more Pikman you will gain, so you can get your steps in for the day and have fun while doing it.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Pokémon Go' Creators Introduce Mobile Game 'Pikmin Bloom'

Nintendo and Niantic team up once again for a new augmented reality mobile game. Following the success of Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom is now seeing a worldwide release beginning with Singapore and Australia where the game is already available. Niantic describes the game as “a smartphone app designed to bring...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pikmin Bloom officially revealed, global launch starts today

Niantic is ready to lift the curtain on its Pikmin-themed app today. While its name, associated sites and social media accounts, logo, and more were discovered within the last 24 hours, you can add playable to that list now. Pikmin fans can enjoy Pikmin Bloom today, just in time for the series’ 20th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pikmin Bloom launch rollout begins today at Pokémon GO dev Niantic

Niantic CEO John Hanke has appeared in a new video with Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto to formally announce the global launch rollout of Pikmin Bloom on Android and iOS mobile devices. Pikmin Bloom is the official name for the Pikmin AR mobile game that Pokémon GO developer Niantic announced earlier this year, and today is the 20th anniversary of the franchise in Japan, which makes for impeccable timing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pikmin Bloom now available to download in North America

It looks like Niantic’s next Nintendo app, Pikmin Bloom, is leaving its soft launch already with it hitting both the Apple App Store and Google Play in North America. The game, which has Pikmin sprout behind you as you walk around, is free-to-play. Linking a Nintendo Account will also net you a Huge Seedling.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Go developers launch new Nintendo mobile title, Pikmin Bloom

Pokémon Go developers Niantic has released the announcement trailer for Pikmin Bloom. In March, it was reported that Niantic was working on a new Pikmin AR game for mobile devices. The studio worked with Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto in the creation of Pikmin Bloom. According to Niantic’s founder and CEO,...
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Niantic’s Pikmin Bloom is rolling out globally starting today

Pikmin Bloom, the next game from Pokémon Go creator Niantic, is starting its global rollout today. The developer says that the app — which is billed as a joint project with Nintendo — “will be available on the App Store and Google Play over the coming days.” The rollout will start with Australia and Singapore before gradually hitting the rest of the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Niantic's Pikmin Bloom Smartphone AR Game Launches in Australia, Singapore

App based on Nintendo's franchise to launch in other countries "shortly" Developer Niantic announced on Tuesday that the new free-to-play AR (augmented reality) app based on Nintendo's Pikmin franchise has launched on iOS and Android devices in Australia and Singapore with the title Pikmin Bloom. The company will release the app in other countries and regions "shortly."
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Pikmin Bloom is hosting its first ever Community Day Event next week

Pikmin Bloom, Niantic’s new location-based augmented reality game launched only a week ago in Australia and Singapore. This was followed by a release in North and South America a day later, and finally the game released worldwide on November 2nd. Simply put, Pikmin Bloom is a game made to enrich...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

PREDATOR AND WRECK (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.1.0)

PREDATOR AND WRECK – Ver. 1.1.0. No patch notes available. This update brings the following:. adds footsteps when the enemy is on a different floor than you. How to download updates for PREDATOR AND WRECK for the Nintendo Switch?. To download the updates for PREDATOR AND WRECK, you have three...
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Faraday Protocol (Switch): Software updates (latest: Quality of Life Update)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Faraday Protocol on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 12th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Faraday Protocol – Ver. ??? (Quality of Life Update) Release date: November 9th 2021 (North America, Europe)
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Blue Reflection: Second Light (Switch): Software updates (latest: Update 1)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Blue Reflection: Second Light on Nintendo Switch (originally released on October 21st 2021 in Japan, and November 9th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Blue Reflection: Second Light – Ver. ??? (Update 3)
VIDEO GAMES
Cameron Eittreim

Pikmin Bloom Review: An Interesting Take on a Nintendo Orignal

Pikmin is a Nintendo franchise that was born in the new era for the company. With the unique GameCube video game console, Nintendo had to reinvent itself with original titles. The console couldn't play DVD media like the Sony PS2 or Microsoft Xbox, which meant Nintendo had to highlight its massive catalog of first party game franchises.
Distractify

Collect Fruits and Seedlings by Sending Your Pikmin on Expeditions in 'Pikmin Bloom'

Months after Niantic announced it was working in collaboration with Nintendo to create an AR game for the Pikmin franchise, Pikmin Bloom has finally launched on the app store. Inspired by the AR capabilities of Pokémon GO, this mobile title allows you to take your Pikmin on the go to forage for fruit in the real world. But to get new fruits and seedlings, you have to send your Pikmin on expeditions — how do you do that?
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Japan: Famitsu sales for October 2021 (Software, Hardware, Publishers)

Famitsu have shared their latest monthly report on video game sales in Japan, this time covering October 2021 (to be more precise, the period going from September 27th to October 31st, so 5 weeks in total). Mario Party Superstars was the best-selling game in Japan in October despite releasing at...
RETAIL

