Pikmin Bloom (Mobile): list of events

Have you been struggling lately to find motivation to get outside? Nintendo’s and Niantic’s collaboration on their latest mobile creation, Pikmin Bloom, has just been announced to be released worldwide on iOS and Android devices very soon. It is currently available in stores in Australia and Singapore. Pinkmin Bloom uses AR technology to turn your daily walk into a lighthearted adventure where you can search the world around you for Pikman seeds and grow them into your very own walk squad, similar to the gameplay of Pokémon Go. Each Pikmin grows flowers out of their heads that you can then plant in the world around you. The more you walk the more Pikman you will gain, so you can get your steps in for the day and have fun while doing it.

