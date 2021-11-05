CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Music at the Lake

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant Blue provides high-quality jazz-rock and blues....

sahuaritaaz.gov

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Area Live Music: Halloween Weekend Edition

Boo(m)! Boo(m)! Boo(m)! Live music ain't DEAD on Halloween Weekend around the Gallatin Valley. TREAT yourself to a good time with one of these fine options. Saturday, October 30th: Bluebelly Junction's Annual Halloween Spooktacular at The Eagles - (316 East Main, downtown Bozeman) Music starts around 9pm. Fun rock and roll with originals and covers. Come dressed in costume for some Halloween fun.
BOZEMAN, MT
themobmuseum.org

Free Live Music in The Underground in November

Join us for live music in The Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum in November. Find the weekly password in The Underground’s Instagram Stories for free admission to the speakeasy located in the basement of The Mob Museum!. Red Penny Arcade, a dynamic musical quartet, delivers a huge...
Whit

Inside Rowan’s Flourishing Live Music Scene

As most Rowan students know, the campus becomes quite empty on weekends. For most students, there aren’t too many options for how to spend your time, other than going to a party or hanging out in your room. However, there is a growing underground culture of music that’s been developing over the years here on campus. Having talked around with several different students, most of which were upperclassmen, it became clear that not many people were aware of the music scene here.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Troy Messenger

Concert Choral proves the music lives on

The Troy University Concert Choral will present its Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at Park Memorial United Methodist Church.’. The Concert Choral will be under the direction of Dr. Diane D. Orlofsky, conductor. Dr. John Jinright will be the collaborative pianist. For the Troy University Concert Choral,...
TROY, AL
loudersound.com

Emerson, Lake & Palmer celebrate the bombast with Out Of This World Live 1970-1997

Size mattered to Emesron, Lake & Palmer. And on this seven-CD/10-LP set of five shows from across their career, it’s interesting to note that the 5,000 or so who saw them at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 is a drop in the ocean compared to the hundreds of thousands who witnessed their show at 1970’s Isle of Wight festival and 1974’s California Jam, or even the 66,000 who showed up at the Montreal Olympic Stadium in 1977.
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Dueling Pianos with Davey and Thomas

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Dueling Pianos with Davey and Thomas. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island. Recently...
GALVESTON, TX
minthilltimes.com

Live Music @ Mint Hill Coffeehouse

Live music at Mint Hill Roasting Company with Kris Anderson Friday, November 5, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Join us for this family and dog friendly event! Bring a chair if you wish.
MINT HILL, NC
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Piano Lounge with Clay Howell

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Piano Lounge with Clay Howell. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island. Recently renovated...
GALVESTON, TX
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Just Jazz Live at Buckeye Lake Winery

Visit Buckeye Lake Winery on Saturday, November 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a performance by Just Jazz Live. The group specializes in the Sinatra vibe, playing genres such as R&B, Motown, and classic pop and rock. Don’t miss your chance to see them live and enjoy a night of jazz. Learn more about this event on Facebook.
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Piano Asylum with Mike & Jayme

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Piano Asylum with Mike & Jayme. Situated in Galveston’s charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island. Recently...
GALVESTON, TX
Cape Gazette

Saturday Live Music Mix at Mulligan’s!

Dinner, drinks, and fantastic music with the one and only Dale Teat! Dale brings a contagious energy and mood that will have you singing or dancing along to familiar and new jazz, slow rock and dance jams!
KATC News

Lineup announced for Cow Island Live Music Festival

In a few days, Cow Island Live Music Festival will kick off its sixth year under the oaks on Friday, November 12, 2021. Typically the outdoor festival is a Saturday-only event, but due to the popularity of the outdoor camping option, festival-goers wanted to extend their time in the country setting, according to event organizers. So, this year, campers can set up Friday and stay until Sunday.
ABBEVILLE, LA
skiddle.com

The Ferret Tuesday Showcase: UCLan Music Live

Our brand-new WEEKLY event: opening up our stage for an Open Mic most weeks, but also inviting local bands & musicians to showcase new material. Introducing: THE FERRET TUESDAY SHOWCASE. Our brand-new WEEKLY event, featuring local musicians and visiting bands. We'll be opening up our stage for an Open Mic...
shorelinemedia.net

Bluegrass virtuoso reignites live music at WSCC

VICTORY TWP. — Music returned to West Shore Community College’s Center Stage after more than a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Grammy-winning, 11-time fiddler of the year winner Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. Cleveland displayed his virtuosic talents on fiddle bowing sounds out of it ranging from solid...
Sedona.Biz

Steakhouse89 Rocks Another Week of Live Music

Sedona News: It’s another week of live music at Steakhouse89 featuring some of some of Sedona’s finest performing musicians. On Friday, November 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, November 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., Sedona diva Lyndsay Cross entertains on piano and vocals. She is mellow, smooth, and a pleasure to watch [...] The post Steakhouse89 Rocks Another Week of Live Music appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
365thingsaustin.com

Late At The Lake: Mozart’s Tuesday Night Live Music Variety Show

If you love live music or are an aspiring musician yourself, head to Mozart’s Coffee Roasters for their Late at the Lake Live Music Variety shows on Tuesday nights! It’s the first of its kind on Lake Austin meant for observers and musicians alike!. Admission is free and tables on...
AUSTIN, TX
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Time for live music in Punta Gorda

Full details for our Wine & Jazz Festival for 2021 are now in place from Nov. 17 through to the 20th. Eric Darius, Mindi Abair, Shawne Brown and Selina Albright will be interwoven into four separate events, being held in Punta Gorda that week. There is an event for everyone’s level of comfort. Wednesday evening is outdoors and the two nights at the Event Center are both socially distanced indoors, so groups can remain within their bubble and still dance the night away. For details and tickets, please visit www.puntagordachamber.com Thursday night at Carmelo’s is already sold out, so book the others early to avoid disappointment. This is a series of events for the community to enjoy as well as our chance to show ourselves off to those less fortunate, who do not live here yet! For the Friday and Saturday night performances, instead of following the link to Ticketmaster, you can also call the Event Center during office hours and they can assist you directly — 941-833-5444.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
tamiu.edu

Live Music Performances this November at TAMIU

Music aficionados can attend an array of upcoming, live music performances scheduled throughout November by the Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Fine and Performing Arts. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held at the Center for the Fine and Performing Arts...
LAREDO, TX

