It’s safe to say Aston Martin is late to the EV/hybrid bandwagon. With that being said, we already know that the British carmaker is already headed in that direction and the first of three (so far) planned EV models is said to debut in 2025. Like other makers, the change will not be sudden, as it’s being foreshadowed by revisions to the DB11, as well as other models. With Aston Martin’s upcoming EV models, one has to ask, how will future Aston Martin models look? Pixel artist Dejan Hristov may have the answer.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO