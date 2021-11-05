CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deadly week for migrants on French coast; at least 3 killed

By Associated Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and at least two bodies were recovered from the sea and on a beach in France during what has been a particularly deadly week for migrants attempting treacherous crossings to Britain in growing numbers. Many hundreds of...

