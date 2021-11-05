Deadly week for migrants on French coast; at least 3 killed
By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
11 days ago
PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and at least two bodies were recovered from the sea and on a beach in France during what has been a particularly deadly week for migrants attempting treacherous crossings to Britain in growing numbers. Many hundreds of...
The person was found dead on the beach of Wissant, near Calais, on Thursday morning. A migrant has died after attempting to cross the English Channel to get to the UK, French authorities have confirmed. The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said one person was found...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has accused Turkey’s coast guard of escorting and trying to push into Greek waters a boat with migrants that was trying to illegally reach Greece. The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people. A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. It said Greek coast guard vessels prevented the dinghy’s entry, and the Turkish coast guard boats eventually picked up the migrants after initially refusing to do so. A Greek minister says the European Union must “exert greater pressure” on Turkey to comply with international law.
ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy — (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard on Sunday safely brought to shore more than 550 migrants, many of them young men or boys from Egypt, from storm-tossed waters off the southern “toe” of Italy’s mainland, as human traffickers increasingly use a new route. One rescue began...
Push back the boats! Lock them all up! So what if they drown? Let them stay in France. Fight them on the beaches. The babies, the half-frozen guys, the bundled-up women. Is this the way to talk to and about desperate folk in dinghies? Especially from a country that also manages to think of itself as exceptionally decent and fair? I am astonished and angry at such sentiments – but not surprised.
GRANDE-SYNTHE – French police on Tuesday have evacuated migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. Migrants, including some families with young children, could be seen packing their few belongings as...
Tripoli [Libya], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Monday said that 92 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya. The UN refugee agency tweeted: "92 persons were returned to Tripoli last night, among them 4 women3 children. They embarked one day earlier from Zuwara.""Nearly 28,000 persons were returned this year to Libya by coastal security," it said.
At least 68 people have died in gang-related violence in a prison in Ecuador, just weeks after a similar melee in the same facility became the deadliest jailhouse chaos in the country’s history. The Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, once again became a battleground for rival gangs linked...
More than three hundred young men and boys were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard in heavy storms as their fishing boat foundered off the coast of Calabria. The operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, saw the Coast Guard rescue team make three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants, mostly from Egypt, back to the port barefoot, drenched and shivering.
Three men have been charged after authorities found more than a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine hidden inside an excavator sent from Hong Kong to Australia. The 295kg illicit drug haul has an estimated street value of $184 million, authorities say. Police raided four properties around Sydney on Tuesday...
A U.S.-based missionary group including 12 adults and five children was kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday and now U.S. and Haitian authorities are trying to secure their release. Police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press on Sunday that the group of 16 Americans and one Canadian was kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo Haitian gang, which is prominent in the Croix-des-Bouquets area east of the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince.
The U.S. Army announced on Wednesday that it will be reactivating a European theater artillery command that had been defunct for the past three decades. The announcement comes as Russia has amassed some 90,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Army’s Europe and Africa theater...
CAIRO (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported. Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said. The […]
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
At least three people in Egypt have died and hundreds more were injured this weekend by scorpions that emerged from flooded areas near the Nile River. The Egyptian Health Ministry said some 450 people were stung by deadly black fat-tailed scorpions who were driven into the streets by hail, heavy rain and thunderstorms in the southern city of Aswan.
Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
At least 68 people have been killed and 12 are injured amid ongoing violence between rival gangs in an Ecuadorean prison, according to officials.Clashes began on Friday at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil and lasted nearly eight hours, with police deployed inside the prison reportedly discovering guns and explosives.Videos on circulating on social media showed burned bodies lying inside the prison grounds, and officials said some of the inmates had tried to dynamite a prison wall to carry out a “massacre” against rival gang members.Authorities linked the weekend’s violence to Ecuador’s ongoing struggles with the influence...
A 29-year-old activist and economics lecturer, Frozan Safi, has been shot and killed in northern Afghanistan, in what appears to be the first known death of a women’s rights defender since the Taliban swept to power almost three months ago. Frozan Safi’s body was identified in a morgue in the...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A car chase and shootout between gang members and law enforcement near Mexico’s northern border left three members of the powerful Gulf Cartel dead along with one bystander, officials said on Saturday. The incident began on Friday evening in the border city of Matamoros, when military...
