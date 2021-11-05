LIVE UPDATES: 10 inches of rain, 48 mph wind gusts reported in parts of Daytona Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. — A major storm system is moving over Central Florida bringing with it several inches of rain, gusty winds and chilly temperatures. Download the free WFTV weather app here, and read live updates below:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS <<<

>>> STREAM LIVE RADAR <<<

5:45 p.m. update

Parts of Volusia County were placed under a flood warning Friday afternoon.

Areas in and around Daytona Beach have received 4 to 6 inches of rain.

The flood warning is set to last until 7 p.m. with another 2 to 3 inches of rainfall likely in the area.

4:30 p.m. update

Peak wind gusts have been in the 30 mph range for some in Central Florida.

Flagler Beach has reported winds up to 46 mph.

Costal storms will bring winds up to 45 mph for some by Saturday as the gale nor’easter system cranks up.

As of Friday afternoon, there are no reports of major flooding or damage in Central Florida.

12:10 p.m. update

Some locations have already seen more than 1 inch of rain, and there’s more to come.

10:35 a.m. update

The shield of rain is here, and coastal flooding is possible. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said winds will gust 30-50 mph.

8:45 a.m. update

If your weekend plans included some slipping and sliding at area water parks, put the brakes on your raft.

Thanks to unfavorable weather, Central Florida’s theme park giants announced the closures of their water resorts. Read more here.

6:10 a.m. update

Stronger storms are moving into Central Florida now.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the weather on Saturday and Sunday could best be compared to a tropical storm with the biggest threat being downed tree branches.

5 a.m. update

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the storm system is moving in to Central Florida causing winds to pick up and heavy rain in our southern zones.

He said the strongest winds will be tonight and early tomorrow.

Shields is tracking the wind and rain city-by-city now on Channel 9. Click here to tune in.

ORIGINAL STORY

Rain is already building south and off in the Gulf, and will make for a wet morning commute, with locally heavy rain becoming more prevalent by the afternoon.

Heaviest totals are expected at the coast and may also extend north of Orlando with 3 to 6 inches possible. Water run-up along the beaches is possible by high tide both Friday and Saturday, at roughly 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Flood Watches are out for our coast as 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected with a big Florida-style Nor’Easter that will bring widespread rain and gusty winds over 40-50 mph, especially late Friday and on Saturday, Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

Coastal flood advisories for rough seas and coastal erosion are in effect as well.

READ: What is the difference between a tornado warning and a tornado watch?

Winds start to really crank up Friday night and on Saturday, especially at the coast, with gusts over 50 mph possible.

All of this will bring in much cooler weather this weekend. By Sunday morning, we’ll have temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group