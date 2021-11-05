CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Support Vector Finder Method, Based on Triangular Calc

Please cite below: Mousavi, Seyed Muhammad Hossein, S. Younes MiriNezhad, and Atiye Mirmoini. "A new support vector finder method, based on triangular calculations and K-means clustering." 2017 9th International Conference on Information and Knowledge Technology (IKT). IEEE, 2017. Finding...

mathworks.com

radial_profile

Over the years there were several questions posted here at MathWorks about how to compute a radial profile (like average spectral density). The same answer was repeated every time: go in a for loop over all radii and average the data which lays in a circle. When dealing with an image of just 1024x1024 it starts to be faster to deconvolve an image than to compute a radial profile!
mathworks.com

coord2norm

COORD2NORM(axishandle, x, y) takes input XY coordinates, relative to the axes object axishandle, and normalizes them to the parent container of axishandle. This is useful for functions like annotation, where the input XY coordinates are normalized to the parent container of the plotting axes object and not to the data being plotted. axishandle must be a valid MATLAB axes object (HG2) or handle (HG1).
towardsdatascience.com

Support Vector Machines, Illustrated

Support vector machines are a class of techniques in data science, which had great popularity in the data science community. They are mainly used in classification tasks and perform really well when few training data is available. Sadly, SVMs have been almost forgotten lately due to the massive popularity of...
softpedia.com

Large Files Finder

We all know that over time, drive clutter can slow down your computer's performance. Nowadays, most OSes do a good job of providing users with enough default tools to locate files, including bulky ones. However, the process can be simplified greatly with the help of specialized apps. Large Files Finder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shutterbug.com

Use Photoshop’s MAGICAL New Object Finder for Fast Auto Selections (VIDEO)

According to the calendar it’s still 2021, but Adobe just released Photoshop 2022 and it includes a bunch of really cool new features. As you’ll see in today’s quick tutorial, one of the most interesting and easy-to-use tools will instantly and automatically make precise selections. In just four-minutes, image-editing expert...
Nature.com

A data calibration method for micro air quality detectors based on a LASSO regression and NARX neural network combined model

Studies have shown that there is a certain correlation between air pollution and various human diseases, especially lung diseases, so it is very meaningful to monitor the concentration of pollutants in the air. Compared with the national air quality monitoring station (national control point), the micro air quality detector has the advantage that it can monitor the concentration of pollutants in real time and grid, but its measurement accuracy needs to be improved. This paper proposes a model combining the least absolute selection and shrinkage operator (LASSO) regression and nonlinear autoregressive models with exogenous inputs (NARX) to calibrate the data measured by the micro air quality detector. Before establishing the LASSO-NARX model, correlation analysis is used to test whether the correlation between the concentration of air pollutants and its influencing factors is significant, and to find out the main factors that affect the concentration of pollutants. Due to the multicollinearity between various influencing factors, LASSO regression is used to further screen the influencing factors and give the quantitative relationship between the pollutant concentration and various influencing factors. In order to improve the prediction accuracy of pollutant concentration, the predicted value of each pollutant concentration in the LASSO regression model and the measurement data of the micro air quality detector are used as input variables, and the LASSO-NARX model is constructed using the NARX neural network. Several indicators such as goodness of fit, root mean square error, mean absolute error and relative mean absolute percent error are used to compare various air quality models. The results show that the prediction results of the LASSO-NARX model are not only better than the LASSO model alone and the NARX model alone, but also better than the commonly used multilayer perceptron and radial basis function neural network. Using this model to calibrate the measurement data of the micro air quality detector can increase the accuracy by 61.3"“91.7%.
Nature.com

A new, fluorescence-based method for visualizing the pseudopupil and assessing optical acuity in the dark compound eyes of honeybees and other insects

Recent interest in applying novel imaging techniques to infer optical resolution in compound eyes underscores the difficulty of obtaining direct measures of acuity. A widely used technique exploits the principal pseudopupil, a dark spot on the eye surface representing the ommatidial gaze direction and the number of detector units (ommatidia) viewing that gaze direction. However, dark-pigmented eyes, like those of honeybees, lack a visible pseudopupil. Attempts over almost a century to estimate optical acuity in this species are still debated. Here, we developed a method to visualize a stable, reliable pseudopupil by staining the photoreceptors with fluorescent dyes. We validated this method in several species and found it to outperform the dark pseudopupil for this purpose, even in pale eyes, allowing more precise location of the gaze centre. We then applied this method to estimate the sampling resolution in the frontal part of the eye of the honeybee forager. We found a broad frontal acute zone with interommatidial angles below 2Â° and a minimum interommatidial angle of 1.3Â°, a broader, sharper frontal acute zone than previously reported. Our study provides a new method to directly measure the sampling resolution in most compound eyes of living animals.
mediavillage.com

New Intuition + Science Method Increases ROAS +95%

Have you ever wished that there was a key that would connect your intuition to all the data? Now there is such a key. And impartial third-party researcher Neustar has proven that it works. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing...
Phys.org

New methods for detecting single molecules

Resistance to antibiotics is on the rise worldwide. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques IPM alongside the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich have developed a process for rapidly detecting multidrug-resistant pathogens. The unique feature: Even one single molecule of DNA is sufficient for pathogen detection. In future, the platform could be introduced as part of point-of-care diagnostics on hospital wards or in medical practices as an alternative to the established PCR analyses or in combination with other diagnostic methods. The system will be presented at MEDICA 2021.
SCIENCE
University at Buffalo Reporter

Pop-Up Books Inspire New Method for Making 3D Tissue

Ruogang Zhao, PhD, associate professor of biomedical engineering, has developed a new process for creating three-dimensional artificial tissue, an advancement that could improve experimental drug testing, the quality of artificial organs and more. Method Based on Compressive Buckling. Described in Advanced Science, the method is based upon compressive buckling —...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New method to prepare diagnostic medical radioisotope

Researchers at the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have conducted a study on preparation of low specific activity (LSA) 99Mo/99mTc generator, which has potential application prospect for the accelerator/reactor-based production of the medical isotope 99Mo. 99mTc, produced from the decay of its parent...
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Magnetic Mirroring Method with MATLAB

This MATLAB tool is a complete implementation of the magnetic mirroring method also known as method of images. The complete implementation is object oriented and includes several examples. The tool be used to compute the magnetic properties of different components, e.g., inductors, transformers, and litz wires. The following properties can...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

MATLAB Code for Extracting Resistance/Inductance Matrices

This MATLAB code extracts the resistance/inductance matrix of a system:. Different operating points are provided (measured or simulated current excitations). The associated losses/energies are provided (measured or simulated values). The corresponding resistance/inductance matrix is extracted. The following the quadratic form is linking the following variables:. U = 0.5*I_vec'*Q_mat*I_vec. I_vec is...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

New method to predict stress at atomic scale

The amount of stress a material can withstand before it cracks is critical information when designing aircraft, spacecraft, and other structures. Aerospace engineers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used machine learning for the first time to predict stress in copper at the atomic scale. According to Huck Beng Chew...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Wireless signal modulation identification method based on RF I/Q data distribution

Electromagnetic spectrum detection is the basis of the next generation wireless communication technology. Wireless signal identification is an important part of electromagnetic spectrum detection and management activities. This paper proposes to extract the distribution features of different modulated signals from the signal I/Q data. A two-dimensional gradient matrix is used to describe the characteristics of the signal classification. The minimum gradient cumulative distance (GCD) estimate between the sample and the model is used as the decision criterion for the signal classification. According to the result of the confusion matrix, the weight of the model is adjusted. Experiments show that the recognition rate of the modulated signal mentioned in this paper can reach 82.75%. The I/Q data sample was extracted under actual engineering conditions involving random noise, and the recognition rate dropped to approximately 79%. Based on the initial model gradient matrix, a reasonable algorithm is set to adjust the weight of the model, which can effectively improve the recognition rate of the modulated signal.
TECHNOLOGY
23andme.com

Trimming the Family Tree, A New Method for Creating Large Human Pedigrees

In genetics, pedigrees are important for a lot more reasons than you might think. It is not just about creating family trees or seeing how individuals in a family are related. Pedigrees are also useful for studying diseases and understanding broader questions about family structure and how people marry and migrate. They can also potentially be used to find out facts about long-dead ancestors, such as their phenotypic traits and where they came from.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Differentiated All Pole Gammatone Filterbank

Gammatone filters have nearly symmetric frequency responses. The program in this project explores a mutation of it - Differentiated All-Pole Gammatone Filter (DAPGF) and create a filterbank based on two parameters, order of the filter N, and quality factor Q. Please run demo.m to plot following figures. Fig. 1 Frequency...
SCIENCE
Infoworld

The RED method: A new strategy for monitoring microservices

Monitoring an application is crucial for providing a quality product and experience for users. But simply collecting a ton of application metrics doesn’t solve the true problem. What software companies need is a way to get actionable insights from their metrics so they can quickly fix any issues their users are experiencing.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

A new method for engineering enzyme stereoselectivity and substrate acceptance

Researchers led by Prof. Sun Zhoutong at the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed Proline Induced Loop Engineering Test (PiLoT) method that helps to discover additional hotspots beyond the conventional ones around the active site. The designed mutagenesis is most likely to generate...
SCIENCE

