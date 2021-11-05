CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global share rally pauses in Asia as China property weighs

By Alun John
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9z5f_0cnQzHpM00
A pedestrian looks at various stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares failed to latch on to a global record-setting rally on Friday, held back by Chinese property stocks, while the dollar stood tall following a week in which central banks around the world refrained from any hawkish surprises.

The U.S. currency made solid strides against sterling, which took a beating after the Bank of England confounded markets by passing up a chance to raise interest rates on Thursday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) dipped 0.14% and was flat on the week, while Japan's Nikkei (.N225) fell 0.7%, albeit from a month high reached the day before, as manufacturers' earnings disappointed.

In contrast, share markets globally are in strong form and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) hit an all-time high on Thursday, posting its fourth consecutive record closing high.

The world benchmark was flat in Asian hours, while U.S and European futures were steady, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures gaining 0.08% and U.S. S&P 500 e-minis unchanged.

The gains came even after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday finally announced that it would begin tapering its massive asset purchase programme, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to hike borrowing costs.

"Even though it transpired as expected, it is a significant milestone, the direction of travel is now clearly towards policy normalisation, though the Fed emphasised that tapering is not tightening," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist for LGT in Asia Pacific.

"It was really expert communication and very well handled"

Hofer said U.S. jobs data would remain in focus in the coming months as that would influence upcoming decisions from the Fed. U.S. payroll data for October is due later on Friday.

Back in Asia, Hong Kong (.HSI) weighed on the regional index, falling 1.25%, pressured by index heavyweight HSBC as the rate sensitive bank's shares tumbled 5%, hurt by the BoE's dovish call, as well as by property stocks.

Also in Hong Kong, trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK) was suspended, a day after the company said a subsidiary had missed a payment on a wealth management product, the latest sign of a deepening liquidity crisis in the Chinese property sector.

An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland Chinese developers (.HSMPI) slipped 2.4 %, and an onshore China property index (.CSI000952) lost 2%.

More broadly, Shanghai shares (.SSEC) lost 0.6% though Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) slipped 0.3%.

While investors were happy with the Fed's communications, several felt that they had been misdirected by policymakers at the BoE, which surprised markets by deferring an interest rate hike at a meeting Thursday.

On Friday, the pound was nursing its wounds near a month low having tumbled 1.36% the previous day following the central bank's decision, which also roiled bonds in Britain and across Europe more broadly.

The dollar index last stood at 94.327, within sight of October's 12-month highs, after the U.S. currency also gained ground on the euro .

Alongside the moves in European government bonds, the U.S. yield curve steepened on Thursday and U.S. benchmark 10-year yields dropped to 1.509%, their lowest level since mid-October.

Yields later recovered some ground, and 10-year notes last yielded 1.5386%.

Oil reversed course and gave up some of Friday's early gains.

U.S. crude rose 0.34% to $79.05 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1% to $80.44 per barrel, back near month lows hit a day earlier following a report that Saudi Arabia's output would soon surpass 10 million barrels per day for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spot gold tacked on 0.1% as the falling yields provided support to the non-interest bearing asset.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Janesville Gazette

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. China's consumer price index, a main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, up from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The surge to a 13-month high was driven mainly by a jump in prices for food and fuel, it said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Nikkei#U S Federal Reserve#Asian#Chinese#The Bank Of England#Msci#Asia Pacific#European#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#Lgt#Ind
Birmingham Star

US central bank warns China's property problem could hurt global economy

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): The United States central bank has warned that China's ongoing property woes could elevate financial stresses in China, which could further strain global financial markets and negatively affect the United States. In its biannual report on financial stability, the Federal reserve pointed specifically to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at 1-month low as tech shares, China data weigh

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares hit their lowest close in a month on Wednesday, as major tech heavyweights tracked a sharp decline in Tesla Inc and as inflation data from China stoked fears of policy tightening. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) surged 14.8% after exceeding...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans pause after rally on surprise USDA yield cut

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors weighed an unexpected cut to the U.S. government's harvest forecast against favourable crop conditions in Brazil and easing demand in China. Wheat and corn edged higher thanks to some spillover support from Tuesday's rally in...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar built on earlier gains on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concern the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record...
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Julien Ponthus and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index jumped sharply on Wednesday, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback, after U.S. consumer prices surged to their highest rate since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the U.S. Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%. While the Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge would be short-lived, many investors worry that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake. At 1140 EDT (1640 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.60% at 94.5230 after reaching a high of 94.609, just below its 13 and half-month high of 94.634 reached on Nov. 5. While the Federal Reserve is already tapering its bond buying, rising inflation may force it to hike interest rates sooner than expected said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management in Greenwich, Connecticut. But "rate hikes might not be enough to reverse inflation because the sources of inflation involve supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending, which are two areas that the Federal Reserve doesn't control” she said. “If inflation doesn't subside, the Federal Reserve may need to taper at a more substantial rate and hike interest rates, which could hurt stocks and bonds,” said Davis. Against Japan's yen the greenback was last up 0.85% to 113.86 yen after touching a session high of 113.940. On Tuesday the dollar had hit a month-low against the yen. Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York said the "pretty shocking" inflation data including sharp housing price increases suggest that high consumer prices are "not likely to prove transitory." The euro was last down 0.61% at $1.1523 after earlier touching $1.15115, its lowest level since July 21, 2020. Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.59% at $1.3482, but still holding above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425. The Australian dollar was down 0.24% against the greenback at $0.7363 after earlier hitting $0.7341, its lowest level since Oct. 13. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.55% against the U.S. dollar at $0.7091. "What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York. "The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added. Data had also shown on Tuesday that U.S. producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped to an all-time high of $69,000.00 after the U.S. inflation data and was last up 2.5% at $68,632.87. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:40AM (1640 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 94.5230 93.9720 +0.60% 5.048% +94.6090 +93.9620 Euro/Dollar $1.1523 $1.1596 -0.61% -5.68% +$1.1595 +$1.1512 Dollar/Yen 113.8600 112.8800 +0.85% +10.18% +113.9400 +112.7800 Euro/Yen 131.21 130.87 +0.26% +3.38% +131.4100 +130.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.9159 0.9112 +0.53% +3.54% +0.9168 +0.9110 Sterling/Dollar $1.3482 $1.3560 -0.59% -1.33% +$1.3565 +$1.3469 Dollar/Canadian 1.2439 1.2436 +0.03% -2.31% +1.2458 +1.2387 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7380 -0.24% -4.30% +$0.7393 +$0.7341 Euro/Swiss 1.0553 1.0560 -0.07% -2.35% +1.0571 +1.0547 Euro/Sterling 0.8544 0.8551 -0.08% -4.40% +0.8560 +0.8532 NZ $0.7091 $0.7130 -0.55% -1.27% +$0.7132 +$0.7077 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5895 8.5025 +0.93% -0.06% +8.6000 +8.5215 Euro/Norway 9.8995 9.8640 +0.36% -5.43% +9.9080 +9.8519 Dollar/Sweden 8.6668 8.5735 +0.54% +5.74% +8.6705 +8.5738 Euro/Sweden 9.9875 9.9334 +0.54% -0.88% +9.9883 +9.9400 (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Stephen Culp in New York, Julien Ponthus and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alex Richardson and Alison Williams and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders push real yields to record lows on inflation concerns

(Updates with market activity and details, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent real yields on U.S. Treasuries to record lows on Wednesday after new consumer price data reinforced inflation concerns and flattened a closely watched part of the yield curve. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS went as low as -0.608%, both records, in morning trading. The moves came after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation, which could lead to monetary tightening. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990. "The market has to do a one-time adjustment on inflation expectations and that's why you get a day like today," said Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 7.7 basis points at 1.5255%. Increases were higher in the middle of the curve such as on the five-year note, up 12.2 basis points at 1.19%. The two-year note <US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 9.6 basis points at 0.5049% and its absolute change for the session was the most since March 2020. Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Capital in Chicago, said the market moves reflected growing concerns about higher prices. "The inflation came in higher than expected, and bond investors need to be compensated for the purchasing power risk," he said. The moves left parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve flatter. The gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasuries was at 68 basis points, down 6 basis points from Tuesday's close and the lowest since March of 2020. The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries was at 101 basis points, roughly unchanged since Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Ben Jeffery said the flattening suggested a more aggressive normalization path by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "At this point the flatter curve seems to be pointing to more aggressive Fed action, so I think that’s going to be the primary story probably over the next several months or even the next quarter or two," he said. Traders will watch the results of an auction of $25 billion of 30-year bonds. November 10 Wednesday 11:19 AM New York / 1619 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.005 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.5049 0.096 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.824 0.108 Five-year note 99-176/256 1.19 0.122 Seven-year note 99-190/256 1.414 0.100 10-year note 98-156/256 1.5255 0.077 20-year bond 97-76/256 1.9149 0.066 30-year bond 102-224/256 1.8735 0.053 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.50 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.50 1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy