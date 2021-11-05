CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Gusty & cooler for the weekend

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
As showers and storms depart the area, gusty and cooler weather with settle in for the next few days.

Today’s robust storm system will be slow to depart the area, leaving a lot of cloud coverage behind through Saturday. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with gradual clearing through the day. Both afternoons will see below-normal temperatures, with most highs topping out in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop to the lowest levels we’ve seen all season, with several mornings in the mid 50s likely through the start of the week.

The other big story, besides temperatures, will be the wind through the weekend. Winds could gust over 25-30 mph Saturday and around 20-25 mph for Sunday before relaxing a bit into Monday. The start of next week looks gorgeous, with wall-to-wall sunshine, no humidity, and cooler than normal temperatures. By midweek, temperatures will recover into the 80s with a modest increase in humidity ahead of yet another storm system expected to arrive next weekend.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

