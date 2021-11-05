CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2% of passive investments are in ESG products, Deutsche Boerse says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephan Leithner, member of the executive board at Deutsche...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Bitcoin could head as high as $150,000, trader says, but there's a catch

Bitcoin's recent breakout likely has legs, but investors should be cautious with how much of the cryptocurrency they own, says Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon. "I think it should be a part of client portfolios, but a small part," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" after bitcoin hit a...
#Esg#Deutsche B Rse#Deutsche Boerse#Cnbc
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Downside In This Aviation Company

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Underweight rating and a price target of $5.90, implying a downside of 19%. Nowak sees a relatively small total addressable market for Wheels Up. The cost of flying private limits user adoption to the top 1% of highest-earning U.S. households.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNBC

Asia stocks mixed; shares of Chinese developer Fantasia plunge in return to trade

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese inflation data for October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.74% to close at 24,996.14. Shares of Chinese real estate firm Fantasia Holdings in Hong Kong plunged 36.61% after returning to trade. Fantasia...
CNBC

European stocks close higher despite inflation fears; Marks & Spencer up 16%

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as market participants digested a slew of earnings and hotter-than-expected inflation readings from the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.2% provisionally, with media shares climbing 1.3% to lead the gains while tech shares on the other hand sank 1.3%.
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Coinbase, DoorDash, Poshmark and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Coinbase (COIN) — Shares of Coinbase sunk more than 11% premarket after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue. The cryptocurrency exchange reported revenue of $1.31 billion versus the Refinitiv consensus of $1.57 billion. Monthly transacting users declined from the previous quarter at 7.4 million but grew from the prior year.
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
