Fall Break is one of the few times in the semester where Mercyhurst students can rest after a difficult time in the semester. After midterms, many students experience burnout which makes the break feel like it’s at the right time. Also, for those with mini classes, final projects and exams weighed down these students’ schedules. Since students did not get to have fall break last year, this break makes students have time to adjust to their class work after midpoint. Whether it be preparing for mini classes in the second half of the semester, or starting to think of final essays, projects, and other work, while being able to go home or just take some time to relax.

ERIE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO