CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday as the club struggled to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have shaken the sport. Roger Hutton said he resigned “with immediate effect.” He cited the club’s unwillingness to accept the claims...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations. After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and...
SOCIETY
prweek.com

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has turned a crisis into a PR disaster

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq alleged over a year ago that he was the victim of repeated racist abuse while playing for the county. Yorkshire’s responses to those allegations have done nothing to quell the rising tide of negative public opinion. Instead, they have contrived to make the situation worse at every turn.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Cricket racism: Sponsors quit English club over claims

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted to using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case. Ballance accepted he was responsible for some of the offensive and derogatory terms that Rafiq revealed he was subjected to during his time playing for the county in northern England.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal. Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Yorkshire banned from staging England matches over cricket racism scandal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been banned from staging England matches and other major games after serious action was finally taken over the “abhorrent” racism scandal to engulf the county side. The England & Wales Cricket Board bowed to intense pressure for “heads to roll” at one of the country’s...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Club Cricket#County Cricket#Wales Cricket Board#South Asian#Muslim
sportspromedia.com

Yorkshire CEO Mark Arthur resigns amid racism crisis, plus more

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC), bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England men’s cricket captain Joe Root join the calls for lasting change at the county. Arthur’s position grew increasingly shaky as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
RUGBY
WJTV 12

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after […]
U.K.
AFP

Australia, New Zealand seek history in T20 World Cup final

Kane Williamson's New Zealand eye a second global crown in a single year when they take on Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup final that will witness a new winner on Sunday. "That's probably a final that I'm not sure too many people would have predicted a month or so ago, Australia and New Zealand," said Stead.
WORLD
AFP

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland's result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini's side could only stutter to a stalemate, the Swiss went on the rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket for Qatar. There they will find England, the team the Italians beat in the Euro 2020 final in July, who clinched their qualification with a rampant Harry Kane bagging four goals in 15 minutes in a 10-0 win in San Marino. "The qualification was earned away in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Albania and I've got to credit all of our players and staff on a really good year," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
FIFA
The Independent

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

The racism crisis engulfing Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.What is a select committee?A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question...
SOCIETY
newschain

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq breaks down in tears in front of MPs as he reveals he was constantly called the ‘P’-word at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: There ‘seemed to be an acceptance’ of racist abuse at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**i’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.However, their handling of it has been heavily criticised. They finally published summary findings of the investigation in September this year and, while the investigation found there was “no question” Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying, no individuals faced disciplinary action.Just making my...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy