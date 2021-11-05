Kronos Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported net income of $22.1 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 99 cents per share.
Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million. The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average...
Biohaven's (BHVN) sole approved drug, Nurtec ODT, for treating migraine, continues to demonstrate strong demand in the United States. The company signs an agreement with Pfizer, granting the latter ex-U.S....
Speculative traders set Monday's stock up for a sharp correction despite impressive business results. A rapid cool-down made the stock safe to touch after an overheated run-up to the earnings report. What happened. Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are having a bad case of the Mondays this fine Wednesday. The stock...
Comments / 0