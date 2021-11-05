CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allinfra uses blockchain technology to tackle climate change from data side: CEO

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Allinfra uses blockchain technology to monitor and...

www.cnbc.com

Law.com

Simmons Will Give £100,000 In Legal Advice To Start Ups Tackling Climate Change

Simmons & Simmons will provide free legal advice to startups that are tackling the climate crisis, as the legal industry continues to ramp up its ESG commitments. The GreenTech fund will provide £100,000 worth of legal advice split across four startups that are using technology to “mitigate the climate and biodiversity emergencies”, a firm statement said on Monday.
ADVOCACY
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Updates its Official Website with Information + Transaction + Blockchain Triple Service Upgrade

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc., an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that its website (http://www.zdat.com/) was fully upgraded and a new version of the website was officially launched. In 2021, ZW Data has upgraded its positioning – transforming to a digital...
TECHNOLOGY
investorsobserver.com

Blockchain Use Cases: Where and How Can this Technology Benefit Businesses?

The blockchain - a uniquely structured, decentralized, and highly secure database - is often dubbed the future of the internet for the reasons just listed. The blockchain is structurally very different from traditional databases because it collects groups of data into “blocks”. When the block reaches its storage capacity, it is added to other blocks, chaining all of the data together in what is known as the blockchain. Each block gets added by a node, or computer connected to the blockchain, which carries its own copy of the blockchain. If a discrepancy occurs, all of the copies of the blockchain are compared to each other to identify and correct the mistaken ledger.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

EnviDa Launches Blockchain-Powered Environmental Data Tracking And Mobile Crypto Mining Technology

The EnviDa project is thrilled to announce the launch of its new generation technology known as DriveMining technology. Today, there is a daunting challenge of tackling global warming and ensuring the preservation of the planet and its inhabitants. Although there have been great efforts from virtually every relevant agency around the world, there is still much needed to be done.
TECHNOLOGY
gaminginstincts.com

Core Loop Raises $12M To Develop MMO Using Blockchain Technology

A new studio by the name of Core Loop has raised $12 million to develop their Massively Multiplayer Sandbox Game using blockchain technology. The studio was started by mobile game veterans Vincenzo Alagna and Dan Chao, who initially raised $2.4 million dollars for the studio, not discussing blockchain technology at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

TruTrace Technologies Joins the APAC Provenance Alliance to Expand Use of Blockchain Technology to Protect and Authenticate Products

North American company joins a consortium of technology and service providers within the global food supply chain industry . TruTrace Technologies, developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food, and pharmaceutical industries, is proud to announce that it has recently joined APAC Provenance, which is an industry alliance that helps exporters digitally enable and scientifically prove the provenance, traceability and authenticity of their products.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
Physics World

Major US and European labs join forces to tackle climate change

Top physics facilities in Europe and the US have come together to tackle the climate crisis. The labs – including CERN, the European Space Agency, Fermilab and the Los Alamos National Laboratory – have announced that they will step up their scientific collaboration on carbon-neutral energy and climate change as well as share best practices to improve the carbon footprint of big-science facilities.
SCIENCE
IBTimes

Bill Gates: 'No Comparable Feat' To Tackling Climate Change

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates discussed the future of climate tech and the feasibility of limiting rising temperatures in a recent interview with Jeremy Hunt of think tank Policy Exchange. Hunt released an excerpt of the interview Wednesday on Twitter, with the full interview expected on Friday. Gates said that...
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Business has an outsized role to play in tackling climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ahead of a United Nations climate change conference in Scotland starting on Sunday, Fortune CEO Alan Murray caught up with Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, to discuss how businesses can help make an impact.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in tackling climate change

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office. The white paper,...
ENVIRONMENT
MacRumors Forums

Apple Announces 10 New 'Power for Impact' Projects to Tackle Climate Change

Ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, Apple today announced that it is adding 10 new projects for its "Power for Impact" initiative, which looks to bring clean energy solutions to communities around the world, and has more than doubled the number of its suppliers committed to using 100 percent clean energy over the past year.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Why tackling deforestation is so important for slowing climate change

Deforestation is a major contributor to carbon emissions. 16% of all emissions comes from how humans use land. Halting deforestation will reduce the number of total carbon emissions and can help achieve global efforts to reach net-zero. As part of its push for a deal at COP26, the UK government...
ENVIRONMENT

