Allinfra uses blockchain technology to tackle climate change from data side: CEO

The blockchain - a uniquely structured, decentralized, and highly secure database - is often dubbed the future of the internet for the reasons just listed. The blockchain is structurally very different from traditional databases because it collects groups of data into “blocks”. When the block reaches its storage capacity, it is added to other blocks, chaining all of the data together in what is known as the blockchain. Each block gets added by a node, or computer connected to the blockchain, which carries its own copy of the blockchain. If a discrepancy occurs, all of the copies of the blockchain are compared to each other to identify and correct the mistaken ledger.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO