It usually takes a while for players to acclimate to the grind of a full NFL season. However, Jonathan Taylor has been a star since entering the league. His second NFL season has improved upon the first and he’s quickly shaping into one of the top Running Backs, especially after rushing for 172 yards on 19 carries in the Colts win over the Jets. Taylor’s emergence, along with steady contributor Nyheim Hines, gives the Colts a talented backfield for years to come. J-Tay’s even breaking franchise records already.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO