Nicholas County receives $1 million to help flooding damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nicholas County has been awarded roughly $1 million from Kentucky’s Department for Local Government to help restore infrastructure damaged by severe flash flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after the county was denied federal disaster relief funds.

The county received more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain in a two-hour period in late July, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle, damaging the city’s wastewater treatment plant, fire station and garage. One person died. A federal assessment determined an estimated $3.8 million in damages occurred to roads, bridges, buildings and equipment.