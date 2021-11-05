Tennessee gov puts 2 on new board overseeing Ford plant site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has selected two people for a new government panel that oversees the site where Ford plans to establish a massive electric vehicle and battery complex.

The Republican’s office says Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and First Horizon National executive vice president and general counsel Charlie Tuggle will serve on the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.

Lee previously announced that his transportation commissioner, Clay Bright, will be the authority’s CEO.

Under legislation that Lee signed this week, the 11-member board also includes the governor himself, two appointees each individually by the House and Senate speakers, one joint appointment by the speakers, and the commissioners of economic development, finance and general services.

In September, Ford Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation revealed plans for a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis, near Stanton in rural Haywood County.