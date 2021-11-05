CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis shares one ultimate Black Friday ‘quick tip’ for shopping the sales this year

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner and there are plenty of deals to get excited about with many retailers ramping up their pre-sales.

Taking place on Friday 26 November through to 29 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the sale will see prices slashed across tech , home appliances , beauty , fashion , kids’ toys and more. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to make a dent in your Christmas shopping list or save on big-ticket items such as TVs , AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles.

With just three weeks to go until the main event, high street stalwarts Boots and Superdrug have already both dropped early offers while Amazon and Currys are predicted to soon follow suit.

And with Black Friday looming ever closer, money saving expert Martin Lewis has waded in with his advice on how to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible during the event.

Ahead of the sale, he recently tweeted : “Go and do a price check now, so you have a benchmark to see if it is really cheaper when it is ‘discounted’”.

Lewis also cautioned that “special item” discounts “tend to be tat,” adding that 30-50 per cent off codes and discounts are the best offers to look out for. The money saving guru is essentially urging eager shoppers to focus on site-wide sales rather than single discounted items, as, according to him, that’s where you’ll find the most genuine offers.

Last year, Lewis offered similar advice and warned shoppers to be wary of getting caught up in thousands of deals during Black Friday.

"If you’re looking to buy a video game that costs £50, and it’s reduced to £25 on Black Friday, then yes, it’s a good deal as you’ll save £25.

"But, if you’re tempted to buy it just because it’s on offer, then no, you’ve fallen into a trap,” he said.

Our top tips for shopping Black Friday deals

Here at IndyBest, we’d echo Lewis’s advice. In the lead-up to Black Friday, it’s always worth finalising your shopping lists and noting the current price of items you’re after to make sure you won’t be ripped off on the big day.

While we would say that offers on single products can be worthy of consideration on Black Friday (huge retailers including Amazon and Currys don’t tend to offer site-wide discount codes but still offer some of the most competitive deals), it’s important to do your research ahead of the event.

This preparation may also involve measuring up if you’re planning to buy furniture, so as you don’t waste money on something that doesn’t fit. We’d also suggest signing up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes you might need.

Scanning over a retailer’s returns policy before buying and its terms and conditions is similarly useful, particularly when you’re shopping somewhere for the first time.

Throughout the sale (and in the lead up where plenty of retailers launch early offers), the IndyBest team will be bringing you our expert shopping advice, the best deals and all the details you need to navigate the giant event. In the meantime, bookmark our Black Friday guides for all the latest and updates on pre-sales, discount codes and more.

Kenosha News.com

