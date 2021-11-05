CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

COP26: Global ‘net zero’ demand to transform conservation finance in Africa

By Mike Pflanz
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J16CM_0cnQvJRy00

Global consumer and citizen demand for companies and countries to go carbon neutral can transform conservation finance in Africa by compensating the continent for storing carbon and tackling climate change, Kenya’s president said at a COP-26 side-event organised by Space for Giants .

President Kenyatta told the high-level event, attended by representatives of the presidents of Gabon, Uganda, and Rwanda, as well as specialist investors and philanthropists, that Africa accounts for 18% of the world’s population but less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our savannahs, mangroves and swamps, our coral reefs and our marine reserves, are the carbon sinks of the world. They are the basis of the very oxygen that we breathe every day,” President Kenyatta said.

“Yet that great public benefit that the African ecosystem provides to the world has not yet been fully acknowledged. And it is neither sufficiently protected and we have certainly not been compensated for it. It is for this reason that many of these natural ecosystems have been degraded often by our own local communities, who have few economic alternatives.”

Investors, consumers, and shareholders were beginning to demand their companies start a process of decarbonizing their activities, and moving towards a much more carbon neutral world, President Kenyatta said.

“If these companies and countries were to move towards becoming carbon neutral, they need viable, high quality carbon credits to offset their residual emissions. We must together create an enabling environment to enable the conscientious to invest in restoring and protecting the great natural carbon capture machines that were gifted to us by God and nature.

“Restoring and protecting these carbon sinks can help create hundreds of thousands of critical green jobs, drive enterprise away from destructive forms of land use, can help us tackle poverty, combat illegal wild wildlife trade, and also prevent future pandemics, and ensure that the diversity of life on which all depend continues to endure.”

The Giants Club and Space for Giants would work with the Government of Kenya and other Giants Club governments to support them as they build an enabling environment to attract private investment into their carbon sinks, President Kenyatta said.

“This I believe will provide a clear pathway for private sector investors to invest in the restoration and protection of our carbon sinks, ensure that investments are made in a way that generates the highest possible return to communities who live in and around carbon sinks, and generate royalties for our treasuries,” he said.

Dr. Max Graham, founder and CEO of Space for Giants, chaired and moderated the event. He compared the $100bn that rich countries promised to developing ones to help tackle the climate crisis with the hundreds of billions more consumers spent on indulgences like pets, ice cream, beer, and coffee. “If we collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars on items that are not essential for our survival, it seems completely inexplicable that we are not paying for the price of something we need for our children’s future,” Dr Graham said.

Carbon offsets presented the opportunity, he added, “to rewire this madness so that we can rewire the economies that have paid the cost of goods that we actually need, specifically, in today’s case, the restoration and protection of Africa’s carbon sinks”.

Lord Evgeny Lebedev, who co-hosted the event with President Kenyatta, recognised that Africa’s carbon sinks were not yet being fast degraded or lost, as was the case in other key landscapes across the planet. “We must not repeat the Amazon’s deforestation catastrophe,” Lord Lebedev said. “We must preserve iconic landscapes helping to sequester vast stores of carbon.”

Lee White, Gabon’s Minister for Forests, Oceans, Environment, and Climate Change, highlighted the importance of Africa’s carbon sinks, and the risk to the entire planet of failing to protect them. “There’s no 1.5 degree world without an intact Congo Basin,” he said. “There are six years of global emissions locked up in the trees and the soils of the Congo Basin. The IPCC tells us we only have eight years to deal with this problem. So if we lose the Congo Basin we lose 1.5 degrees, we lose 2 degrees, we lose 3 degrees, we’re heading to a fourth degree as well. So the question is how do we make these forests valuable enough to people...because if the forests are not valuable, the forest will not survive.”

Redressing the imbalance between those responsible for causing the climate crisis and those who will bear its greatest consequences was vital, for COP-26’s goals to be realised equitably, said Beatrice Atim, Uganda’s environment minister. “Please let us put the resources collectively where it matters, and it matters in Africa,” she said. “It is Africa that can save the world from the effects of climate change.”

Peter Bacchus, a veteran investment banker, chairman of Bacchus Capital, and a member of the Giants Club, judged the opportunity to price carbon through offsets to be “transformational for conservation”. He said: “It starts the journey of beginning to recognise heritage landscapes more specifically for the benefits they provide both to the environment but also for the economic activity that they support through sequestration, which is essentially the sea change that we’re seeing through the development of carbon markets.”

A new initiative called the Green 14 - named after the carbon family group on the Periodic Table - was launched by Bacchus Capital with Space for Giants. “It is designed to be a fund that will focus on providing the basis for long term conservation of heritage landscapes in Africa, and bring together some of the highest quality global capital providers together with the incredible expertise that sits within space for giants,” Mr Bacchus said.

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, which provided the venue for the event at their Africa Pavilion at COP-26, warned that frameworks Africa develops to manage offset policies must be watertight, to ensure sustained benefit. “Critically important is the issue of accounting and transparent reporting of Africa’s homegrown carbon offset systems,” he said. “I cannot emphasise enough the importance of analytical and policy work to help determine the appropriate pricing of carbon.”

Wanjira Mathai, vice president and regional director for Africa at the World Resources Institute, stressed the need for new finance to be available at different scales. “If the narrative for transformation of people is about prosperity, which really does have a unique opportunity to transform lives, then we have to figure out the financing in smaller envelopes,” she said. “It’s the communities that are there doing the restoration [of nature] every single day. How do you have these intermediaries deliver finance to community groups in effective ways, and really get the resources to them?”

Carbon offset projects, while they helped tackle climate change and protect nature “ultimately development projects”, said David Antionoli, CEO of Verra, which manages many of the most respected carbon credit certification standards.

“What I think is really critical that we should make sure doesn’t get lost in the noise is that these projects can help drive finance to where it’s needed the most,” he said “Here’s an opportunity for Africa to take advantage of its natural resources base to really leverage this growing emerging market, which will lead us hopefully to bigger better [carbon] prices, but will result in ultimately delivering real development impacts that are long standing.”

Comments / 0

Related
newsitem.com

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

NEW DELHI (AP) — The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India's federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.
INDIA
Axios

COP26: India pledges net zero emissions by 2070

India will cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged at the COP26 climate summit Monday. Why it matters: This is the first time the country has committed to net zero emissions and comes amid a broader discussion among global leaders to address climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Geopolitics of Net-Zero: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Negotiating Options at COP26

Various governments will meet at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021. COP26 aims to "accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)". We examine the likely negotiation stance of Sub-Saharan African (SSA) governments at COP26.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akinwumi Adesina
Person
Evgeny Lebedev
BBC

COP26: UK firms forced to show how they will hit net zero

Most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets, under proposed Treasury rules. By 2023, they will have to set out detailed public plans for how they will move to a low-carbon future - in line with the UK's 2050 net-zero target.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Britain's Sunak pledges to 'rewire' global finance system for net zero

GLASGOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged on Wednesday to "rewire" the global financial system for net zero, saying London will also commit 100 million pounds ($136.19 million) to make climate finance more accessible to developing countries. Outlining Britain's strategy over the next five years to...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

COP26: UK to force financial firms to publish plans for achieving Net Zero

Speaking at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, chancellor Rishi Sunak says the UK Government will force financial institutions and UK-listed companies to publish plans on how they will decarbonise and transition to net zero. Outlining the plans, Sunak told the coference that the UK aims to become be the...
ECONOMY
mining.com

COP26: What G-20 leaders agreed on coal, methane, net-zero

In the broadest sense, they got what they needed — any consensus was better than acrimonious breakdown. Politicians promised to stop financing overseas coal plants, tackle methane leaks and take greater action this decade to limit global warming. But they failed to agree on a precise date for phasing out the dirtiest fossil fuel and reaching net-zero emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Global Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Global Climate Change#Space For Giants#African
TravelDailyNews.com

Net Zero Carbon events pledge to be presented at COP26 Global Climate Summit

In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the global events industry has adopted a comprehensive “Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge” to commit actors in the sector to targets aligned with the Paris Climate Accord. The pledge has wide-ranging industry support, with members of the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

To reach net zero, we must decarbonise shipping. But two big problems are getting in the way

Shipping, which transports 90% of the world’s trade, contributes nearly 3% of global emissions – a little more than the carbon footprint of Germany. If gone unchecked, this share could increase to 17% by 2050 as the world’s GDP keeps growing. Curbing shipping emissions has been a hot topic at the international climate summit in Glasgow, with 14 nations signing a declaration last week to bring shipping emissions down to net zero by 2050. On Saturday, shipping industry heavyweights and senior government representatives met to iron out details of this lofty promise, ahead of the key transportation talks at COP26. Important differences...
INDUSTRY
Axios

India rejects net zero carbon emissions target ahead of COP26

India's top environmental official on Wednesday dismissed calls to set forth a net zero carbon emissions target, arguing such goals were not the solution to the climate crisis, Reuters reports. Why it matters: India is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after the U.S. and China. India's environment secretary Rameshwar...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Amazon
newcivilengineer.com

Civils contractors demand ‘radical’ procurement reforms to deliver net zero roads

The association demands that the government mandates a move away from awarding contracts to the lowest bidder, in the upcoming Procurement Bill. Instead, CECA has urged the government to commit to awarding “future contracts based on the Most Advantageous Tender (MAT) rather than Most Economically Advantageous Tender and the establishment of the principle of Value For Money”.
theenergymix.com

Global Cement Industry Pledges Net-Zero by 2050

Close to 85% cement makers across the world have pledged to reach net-zero by 2050, without carbon offsetting. And their vow to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 could keep some five billion tonnes CO2 out of the atmosphere, reports the Guardian. Making good on that promise would prove a...
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance: A (Potentially) Transformative Initiative Toward Green Global Capital

Much of the public discussion surrounding the climate crisis has focused on the public sector’s role in driving the transition to a net-zero economy by mid-century. There is good reason for this emphasis: The tools available to public officials, such as state expenditures, the creation of investment and product standards, and adjustments to tax and regulatory environments are well-suited to overcoming collective action problems and ensuring markets do not work at cross-purposes with the health, prosperity and well-being of the general public. Many of the elements of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” framework are designed with exactly this purpose in mind. From direct investment in resiliency to clean energy tax credits to green procurement policies, this framework seeks to set the United States on a course to meet its climate goals in a way that no private-sector actor could on its own.
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

COP26 day one: India commits to net-zero by 2070

The world’s largest climate conference has begun. Leaders in politics and industry have talked up the critical importance of COP26 for months, preparing for the most intense period of climate negotiations since The Paris Agreement. World leaders have gathered to discuss new action for power generation, energy investment, and preventing further harm to the global environment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Cop26 is doomed, and the hollow promise of ‘net zero’ is to blame

“Make no mistake, the money is here, if the world wants to use it,” said Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who today serves as UN climate envoy, while also representing an alliance of financiers sitting on a pile of $130tn worth of assets. So, what does the world want? If only humanity had the power to organise a global poll based on one-human-one-vote, such a species-wide referendum would undoubtedly deliver a clear answer: “Do whatever it takes to stop emitting carbon now!” Instead, we have a decision-making process culminating in the colossal fiasco currently unfolding in Glasgow.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Loss of glaciers will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists and beacons of beliefs for indigenous groups.With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance of the ice sheets is sure to deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations — to make electricity, to draw visitors and to uphold ancient spiritual traditions.The ice masses that formed over millennia from compacted snow have been melting since around the time of the Industrial Revolution,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy