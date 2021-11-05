CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul not interested in raising taxes despite Dem support: “I’m not interested in driving people out”

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoJSq_0cnQvCGt00

Governor Kathy Hochul, who is now in a primary fight for re-election against Attorney General Letitia James, signaled this week that she opposes higher taxes.

At least for some.

She said that increasing taxes on upper income earners and wealthy New Yorkers could hinder the state’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not interested in driving people out of state. I believe that we have a right balance right now, I’m not interested in pushing anybody over because those individuals high net worth individuals, allow us to have the revenue generated as well as their many philanthropic contributions, that I need to be able to support the progressive programs I want to have funded,” Hochul said during a recent Q&A.

This upcoming budget process will be her first as the state’s leader. She took office in late-August after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Earlier this year state lawmakers and Cuomo agreed to a budget that raised taxes on upper income New Yorkers. The money was used to fund increased school aid.

Meanwhile, Hochul says she is more interested in bringing jobs and businesses back to New York.

“I’m attracting people to the state, literally calling CEOs who might be on the hook, I just have to reel him in,” Hochul said. “They asked me about our tax structure in the state of New York, I’m not going to take any steps that are going to hinder my ability to promote New York State is a great place to bring your business or your existing business to expand, I can continue hiring more people, more robust recovery, and raising taxes right now will not accomplish that.”

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

New York is trying to take action, but will robocalls ever be stopped?

Are there going to be fewer robocalls in New York?. Legislation signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul is intended to do so, building on federal action to combat robocalls. “New Yorkers are fed up with annoying, predatory robocalls, and we’re taking action to stop them,” Hochul said. “This legislation will enable telecommunications companies to prevent these calls from coming in in the first place, as well as empower our state government to ensure that voice service providers are validating who is making these calls so enforcement action can be taken against bad actors.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn board of education cannot agree on how to fill vacancy: Longtime Cayuga Legislator Patrick Mahunik leads consideration

The Auburn Enlarged City School District cannot seem to move forward. The board of education there has experienced difficulty coming up with a plan to address a vacancy. A workshop was held, in which ideas were debated and discussed. Joe Sheppard, who had previously joined the board in October 2017, resigned from his post.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Democrats gain seat on Auburn City Council after absentee ballots end race for Lattimore, Otterstatter

The Cayuga County Board of Elections confirmed two victories for Democrats in last Tuesday’s elections after absentee ballots were counted. A total of 488 ballots were counted by residents who cast absentees ahead of the November 2 election, which meant Timothy Lattimore and Rob Otterstatter were unsuccessful in their bids for Auburn City Council.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
FingerLakes1.com

‘BRING BACK TOURISM, BRING BACK JOBS’: New York State launches massive, $450M tourism initiative to kickstart economy

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a comprehensive ‘Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs’ recovery effort on Tuesday. The package includes support for the state’s hardest hit tourism sector workers, and focuses on revitalizing the state’s tourism industry after the coronavirus pandemic. “Our tourism industry represents the essence of what sets New...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#New Yorkers#Q A
FingerLakes1.com

Timothy Ko

Congressman John Katko will have Republican challenger: Timothy Ko enters the race. Congressman John Katko is going to have a challenger in the 24th District. It will come long before the general election though. Timothy Ko, a Physician Assistant Specialist in Neurosurgery, announced his bid for the seat – challenging the incumbent. “When people ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus checks coming soon: Four things to know about direct aid payments in 2021-2022

Is a fourth round of stimulus checks needed to bring the U.S. economy back to life?. For some Americans new stimulus checks are going to be arriving in the coming weeks. The IRS is clearing a massive backlog of missed stimulus payments. Some from the first three rounds of payments to Americans. Others from child tax credit advance payments, which have been going out since July.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

November’s Child Tax Credit is coming next week

Parents qualifying for the advanced child tax credit payments will be getting their second to last payment next week on Nov. 15. The payments are part of the Biden administration’s child credit tax plan, and those who meet the deadline for signing up by Nov. 15 can get as much as $1,800 per child in December.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

New York will give out free, four-year scholarships to 5-11 year olds who get COVID-19 vaccine

New York’s pitch to parents of young children eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine now includes the possibility of a full-ride scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school. Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker who is 5 to 11 years of age and who has received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter their child for a chance to win one of 50, four-year, full-ride scholarships (including tuition, fees, room-and-board, and expenses) to any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy