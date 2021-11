The FTSE finished the day in the red as a string of poor trading updates and commodity price pressure on mining firms weighed upon trading.BP, Standard Chartered and Flutter all pulled London’s top index lower after investors were unimpressed by their morning announcements.The FTSE 100 closed 13.81 points, or 0.19%, lower at 7,274.81 on Tuesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “London markets seem to have left the party early with all indices failing to make gains.“Miners and BP have kept the FTSE 100 in the doldrums, the former responding to commodity prices and the latter failing to delight investors...

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO