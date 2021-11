With the gains in the US dollar stalled, the GBP/USD found the opportunity to capture some of the gains, which reached 1.3582 as of this writing. This comes at a time when the pound is clamoring to compensate for its sharp losses after the Bank of England abandoned the idea of tightening its monetary policy. This was the reason for the collapse of the currency pair towards the 1.3424 support level last Friday, its lowest in more than a month. The GBP/USD attempted to recover from its lows and left behind an indication on the charts that more rebound is likely this week, but much will depend on the market's appetite for the dollar and response to US inflation numbers.

