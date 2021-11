When a heart attack patient is rushed to the hospital, they rarely have trouble securing a cardiologist, operating table and hospital bed. But patients experiencing mental crises have no such assurances. When they are rushed to the hospital, they sometimes wait for days for a psychiatric bed to open up. They struggle to get their insurance to pay for short-term and long-term care. Even when insurance is willing, they struggle to find psychiatrists and therapists willing to take that payment. Those who can afford it often end up paying out of pocket.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO