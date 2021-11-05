LETTER: Unlike Republicans, Biden offers solutions to the nation

Early in his presidency, Donald Trump was angry. Narrowing things down a bit, he was angry that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was planning to recuse himself from any decisions related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump considered this a betrayal: He had appointed Sessions to that position in part clearly expecting him to be as loyal a supporter as Sessions was when he became the first member of the Senate to endorse Trump’s candidacy. But Sessions understood the job differently, which is to say he understood it correctly. His duty was to the country and the rule of law, not to Trump.

