BOE's Bailey: We never promised a November rate hike

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Market moves on Thursday was a "reassessment of conditions". “It is clear that interest rates will have to rise at some point.”. “There is no fixed definition of 'transitory' inflation.”. These comments had little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD keeps its range near-daily lows of 1.3462,...

www.fxstreet.com

