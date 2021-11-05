BOE's Bailey: We never promised a November rate hike

The Bank of England left rates unchanged at 0.1% by a vote of 7-2 as Ramsden and Saunders voted for a 15bp hike. As discussed in our BOE Preview, some had expected a possible rate hike based on recent officials’ comments, especially from BOE Governor Bailey. A 15bp hike was priced into the market. The committee also voted 6-3 to keep its bond purchase program unchanged at GBP 895 billion. However, the statement noted that it will be necessary to raise rates over coming months if data, especially jobs, is in line with forecasts. There has not been a UK jobs report since the furlough program ended on September 30th. They also noted that inflation is expected to peak at 4.8% in Q2 2022, as opposed to the previous forecast of 4.02% in Q1 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO