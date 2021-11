There are some things you have to define before you can defend them. The trouble is, if you fall short of making that definition, others will do so instead. In their 2015 book School Culture Rewired, Steve Gruenert and Todd Whittaker wrote: ‘The culture of any organisation is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.’ That call has been echoed more recently by the organisational psychologist, author and former basketball player John Amaechi, who has made it a mantra in his discussions of anti-racism and inclusion.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO