Rainy weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — American households have been struggling with accelerating inflation for months. On Wednesday, the government spelled out just how much they have. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department said. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO