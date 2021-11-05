Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Treatment Market Key Players to Witness Huge Revenue Growth Between 2021-2027: Roche, AbbVie Company, Teva, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences

Autoimmune disease affects health in several ways leading to many complications in several various parts of the body such as brain, heart, nerves, glands and kidneys. Genetic and environment factors such as toxic chemicals, infections and dietary components are responsible for increasing prevalence of different autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease (CD), multiple sclerosis (MS), hepatitis, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), type 1 diabetes (IDDM), and autoimmune thyroiditis (AT). The disease pattern of AID is still not fully explored, which makes diagnosis of the disease difficult and developing treatments as well as clinical trials becomes challenging. In 2012, National Institute of Health (NIH) estimated around 23.5 million people in the U.S. are affected with an autoimmune disease. Moreover, in 2017, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, in the top 10 list of popular health topic, autoimmune disease (AID) ranked first. Growing awareness among people regarding autoimmune disease and its complications is projected to support growth of the global autoimmune disease treatment market.

