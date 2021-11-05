CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Collaboration and Drive Research Mission Success

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Workspace provides secure, external collaboration for the AFRL workforce. Google Cloud today announced that the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has deployed Google Workspace among a segment of its workforce of scientists and engineers. The initial deployment has dramatically enhanced engagement with its worldwide network of external research...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

U.S. Air Force Reserve Command Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. , the leading Content Cloud, announced that the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) selected Box to power secure cloud content management and collaboration. With Box, Airmen, government civilians and contractors will have real-time, seamless access to critical electronic content regardless of whether they are using government or personal IT equipment or connected to the Air Force network.
MILITARY
aithority.com

Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Partnership Accelerates Insights for Market Research Industry

Contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap and Rival Technologies Inc., the world-leading mobile market research platform, have announced a partnership that empowers researchers to effortlessly gain deeper, quantitative insights from qualitative datasets. Today, the $75 billion market research industry is growing at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate, as noted by the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Grid Dynamics Earns Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced that it has earned Google Cloud Premier Partner Status. This gives Google Cloud customers access to a proven partner capable of leveraging the advanced capabilities and benefits of Google Cloud that help businesses thrive. According to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pega Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Improve Personalization in Healthcare

Organizations to beneﬁt from more holistic customer views and deeper insights to provide optimal care across healthcare experiences. Pega systems Inc. today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud that will help improve experiences in healthcare with better data insights and personalization. This partnership between Pega and Google Cloud will bring together the capabilities of Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine and Pega’s suite of intelligent healthcare solutions. Organizations will be better positioned to deliver optimal care and health outcomes to millions of people by combining Google Cloud’s eﬃcient, comprehensive data platform and Pega’s personalized recommendations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Google Workspace#Afrl#Martech#The U S Air Force#The U S Space Force#Disa
Aviation Week

U.S. Air Force Establishes eVTOL Training Unit

The U.S. Air Force has established a detachment to develop training methods and standards for electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles. Air Education and Training Command’s Detachment 62 has been formed to support the Air Force’s Agility Prime program to accelerate development of the new... Subscription Required. U.S. Air Force Establishes eVTOL Training...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
outsourcing-pharma.com

Digital transformation of clinical research accelerating rapidly: Veeva Systems

The cloud software firm’s Digital Clinical Trials Survey Report reveals that the industry is adapting to challenges caused by COVID-19 and other factors. Veeva Systems has released its Digital Clinical Trials Survey Report, a snapshot of how professionals working in the drug development and clinical research fields are adapting to the rapid adoption of decentralized technologies. According to Veeva, the results indicate that to a significant extend trial pros are rising to the challenge and taking “decisive” action to face challenges associated with the increased adoption of the decentralized format.
HEALTH
HPCwire

CRA: Best Practices on Using the Cloud for Computing Research

Nov. 3, 2021 — In July 2021, the Computing Research Association’s (CRA) newly formed Industry Committee (CRA-I) launched a series of 75-minute virtual roundtables to initiate discussion on the various areas of interest of CRA-I’s computing research industry partners. The mission of CRA-I is to convene industry partners on computing research topics of mutual interest and connect those partners with CRA’s academic and government constituents for mutual benefit and improved societal outcomes.
SOFTWARE
WKTV

PAR Tech subsidiary lands $490 million contract with Air Force Research Lab

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- PAR Technology has landed a $490 million contract, its largest ever, with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. PAR’s subsidiary, PAR Government Systems Corporation has been enlisted to provide the software and hardware for counter-small unmanned aircraft systems. “We are pleased that the Air Force has...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
dbknews.com

UMD researchers partner with Google to create virtual reality police training

The University of Maryland and Jigsaw, a unit within Google, announced a partnership to create virtual reality training aimed at improving police de-escalation and communication across the United States. The partnership was born out of Jigsaw’s “Trainer” platform, which aims to use technology to improve the interactions between police and...
TECHNOLOGY
Newswise

Cisco and NUS launch S$54 million Corporate Laboratory to boost innovation and research and accelerate Singapore’s digital economy

Newswise — Global technology leader Cisco and National University of Singapore (NUS) today launched a Corporate Laboratory to boost innovation and research in key technology areas. Established with an investment of S$54 million over five years, the Cisco-NUS Accelerated Digital Economy Corporate Laboratory is supported by National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF Singapore).
WORLD
aithority.com

Creatio Partners with Whale Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Telcos

Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code, announced its strategic partnership with Whale Cloud (formerly ZTEsoft), a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, to accelerate digital transformation for telco organizations worldwide by offering customers with superior experience across the entire customer journey. Whale Cloud is a Chinese-based company that provides Cloud, Analytics and AI-based software solutions to Telecom operators, Industrial enterprises, and Government sectors.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Motion chooses GroupBy’s eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI for Search and Recommendations

GroupBy today announced that Motion (Motion.com), a leading distributor in industrial parts, has chosen GroupBy’s new eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI to power their search and recommendations experience. The GroupBy and Google Cloud partnership has made it possible for the development of a comprehensive platform that not only encompasses search, recommendations, personalization, navigation, merchandising, data enrichment, SEO, CMS, and search analytics but also aims to take user engagement to new levels.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

GPL Technologies Now Offers NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

“NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise enables a paradigm shift in the way creatives will work together going forward,”. Global real-time 3D collaboration has long been the holy grail of creative production facilities around the world. With talent dispersed across multiple geographies, financial incentives drawing work to tax-advantaged regions, and COVID-19 pushing teams to find new ways to work from home, the need for a comprehensive collaboration tool focused on creative workflows has never been greater. There are excellent tools on the market that address specific use cases in these situations, but an end-to-end tool with deep hooks into the workflow has remained elusive — until now.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Klaxoon Launches Next-Generation Meetings Workshop Platform for Hybrid Work, Based on More Than 10 Million Hosted Workshops

Seeking to revolutionize remote, in-person and hybrid meetings, company expands in the U.S. with CEO and key executives. Klaxoon, the workshop collaboration company, today announced the preview of the world’s first all-in-one virtual collaborative meeting workshop platform that enables organizations to seamlessly blend in-person and remote work with asynchronous, persistent, and flexible platforms. Klaxoon is the first cloud workshop platform that brings together previously disparate functions into one cohesive platform to support today’s hybrid work including a virtual whiteboard, surveys, memos, along with video and audio.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Akamai & Queue-it Aim to Improve Online Experiences with Expanded Partnership

Building upon a successful collaboration to support vaccine registration sites, the agreement puts the power of edge computing in the hands of organizations worldwide to scale online transactions confidently, no matter the demand. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, and Queue-it, a...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ironclad Partners with Google Cloud AI to Unlock Contract Data

Ironclad, the leading digital contracting company, announced it has teamed up with Google Cloud to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to digital contracting. As a contracting solution partner for Google Cloud’s Contract DocAI, Ironclad is launching a new feature, Smart Import, that will help customers unlock the valuable data in their existing contracts.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ZeroShotBot Launches World’s First AI Chatbot That Requires Zero Training Data or Coding for Businesses of All Sizes

Based on Zero Shot Learning, ZeroShotBot Democratizes Chatbots for the Masses, Providing Significant Cost Savings, Ease of Setup and Use. ZeroShotBot announced the launch of a new disruptive conversational AI technology that democratizes chatbots for businesses big and small. ZeroShotBot brings a new way of building chatbots that can be scalable within hours, and requires no training data, allowing anyone with zero coding experience and training to create a fully functionable chatbot.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Partners Amdocs to Accelerate Cloud and Digital Orchestration

Amdocs last week announced they are extending their strategic partnership with Globe Telecom, a leading service provider in the Philippines to accelerate cloud and digital orchestration. Under this project, Amdocs Service and Network Automation Suite, an innovative and advanced service, and network automation platform will quickly and easily power cloud...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Data Integration Leader Vorro Acquired by Basis Vectors

Increased capital will help Vorro scale and continue to deliver data transformation and exchange technology solutions. Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy