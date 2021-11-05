Man believes candles sparked Braddock fire that sent niece to hospital

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man believes candles likely sparked a fire that had flames and thick smoke pouring from his Braddock home early Friday morning.

The man, Thomas Bunn, told Channel 11 News he lives in the home on Ninth Street with his niece. They both got out, but his niece was taken to a hospital with burns to her hands.

“She had to use the back porch. Went out and jumped down. That’s the easiest way to get out. I seen her run out, so I knew she was alive,” Bunn said.

The home had been without utilities for about two weeks, according to Bunn, who said his niece was burning candles upstairs when the fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Bunn had to run to a neighbor’s home for help because he doesn’t have a cellphone.

The home has been in Bunn’s family for 40 years.

©2021 Cox Media Group