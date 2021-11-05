CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid Azeem Rafiq claims

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvUkr_0cnQr6uw00

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned with immediate effect, as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the club continues to grow.

Hutton was this week called to appear in front of the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to explain Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s claims and the independent report into the matter.

He has now decided to leave his post, citing frustration at board members and senior management.

Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect. It is with great sadness to leave a Club I was immensely proud to serve and have loved since watching my first game from the old County Stand at the age of seven.

Roger Hutton

“Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect,” he said.

“There has been a constant unwillingness from the Executive members of the Board and senior management at the Club to apologise, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.

“For much of my time at the Club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge.”

Hutton joined the Yorkshire board in 2020, almost two years after Rafiq ended his second stint at Headingley, and says he has never met the player.

Despite that he has now opted to take a share of responsibility for the county’s response to claims which have been in the public domain for more than a year and were raised through formal channels long before. He has called on the executive members of the board to follow his lead and resign.

Most recently, Yorkshire determined that no employees would face any disciplinary action despite the independent panel upholding that Rafiq had been a victim of racial harassment and bullying.

“During my time as chairman, I take responsibility for failing to persuade them to take appropriate and timely action. This frustration has been shared by all of the non-executive members of the Board, some of whom have also now resigned,” he continued.

“I now call for those executive members of the Board to resign, to make way for a new path for the club I love so much.

“When someone makes claims as serious as his, they need to be investigated and changes need to be made. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise unreservedly to Azeem.

“I am sorry that we could not persuade executive members of the Board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.”

Developments in the long-running case have escalated at pace this week, ever since it was revealed by ESPNCricinfo that the independent report had resolved the repeated use of the offensive term “P***” was delivered “in the spirit of friendly banter”.

Since then an exodus of sponsors and commercial partners has unfolded, while political pressure from the halls of Westminster has ramped up.

As well as the DCMS committee session, which has been set for December 16, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “heads should roll” at the club and a cohort of 36 Yorkshire MPs and metro mayors, including former Labour leader Ed Miliband, demanded the England and Wales Cricket Board take decisive action in its role as national governing body.

Former England batsman Gary Ballance issued a lengthy statement admitting that he was guilty of using a “racial slur” against Rafiq, during a long and deep friendship in which he claims both men said inappropriate things to each other.

Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan penned a column for the Daily Telegraph on Thursday night revealing he had also been named in the independent report but denying specific allegations against him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yorkshire taking no disciplinary action over Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations

Yorkshire will take no disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives following an independent report into allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq the county has announced.Yorkshire released a summarised version of the report on September 10, apologising and accepting Rafiq had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” in his two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.But on Thursday the county issued a statement in which they said their own internal investigation had concluded “that there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Azeem Rafiq
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
newschain

MPs demand action as sponsors abandon Yorkshire over Azeem Rafiq racism claims

Major sponsors have abandoned Yorkshire over their handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, while political pressure continues to build on the club. A prominent group of the county’s politicians – including former Labour leader Ed Miliband and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves – have written to the England and Wales Cricket Board demanding action.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Cricket#County Cricket#Digital#Executive#Ecb Board#Wales Cricket Board
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
AFP

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday rejected pressure to appear at an emergency debate on parliamentary standards, where he was accused of leading his party "through the sewers" following days of sleaze claims. The debate was held as calls mounted for an independent inquiry into allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government. Last week the government caused outrage by trying to overhaul parliament's internal disciplinary process, which would have prevented the 30-day suspension of a Tory MP found to have committed an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules. Although Johnson abandoned the unprecedented move within 24 hours -- prompting the lawmaker, Owen Paterson, to resign from parliament -- it threw the spotlight on a raft of allegations around MPs' behaviour.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ken Owens ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign due to back injury

Hooker Ken Owens will miss Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series due to a back injury.The British and Irish Lions front-rower sat out Saturday’s 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa and has now had to withdraw from Wayne Pivac’s squad.The Scarlets star had been named in Wales’ initial line-up for the 54-16 New Zealand loss in October, but was forced out shortly after his selection had been confirmed.And now the 34-year-old will miss the Cardiff encounters with both Fiji and Australia to boot.“Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Geoffrey Cox news – live: Tory MP denies breaking rules as UK walks back on Brexit threat to EU

A former Tory minister has denied breaching Commons rules, despite footage which appears to show him conducting non-parliamentary work from his MP office.Sir Geoffrey Cox’s rebuttal comes after the health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules are clear that MPs are not allowed to use their taxpayer-funded offices for their second jobs. The Tory MP for Torridge and West Devon, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, also insisted that the Tory chief whip allowed him to vote via proxy from the Caribbean earlier this year. Sir Geoffrey was working at the time as an adviser...
POLITICS
AFP

Former UK minister embroiled in sleaze row defends conduct

A Conservative lawmaker at the centre of a sleaze row in Britain following reports he used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work insisted Wednesday he had not broken the rules. - 'Appropriate' - British lawmakers are permitted to hold second jobs, so long as they declare them, but are not allowed to use their parliamentary offices or resources for such work.
U.K.
AFP

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. It came after Johnson last week tried -- and failed -- to change the rules on sanctioning errant MPs, when another Tory MP, Owen Paterson, was found to have lobbied ministers for two firms that had him on the payroll.
JOBS
The Independent

Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change. But his opponents want to focus on sleaze.As a United Nations climate summit aimed at staving off catastrophic global warming enters its final week in Glasgow, Scotland, host leader Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism in London over his attempts to change the system that oversees lawmakers’ standards.On Monday, the House of Commons will hold an emergency debate on political ethics after the government tried to block the suspension of a Conservative lawmaker found guilty of breaching lobbying rules.Opposition parties say the episode has revealed a Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

‘His brass neck beggars belief’: Displeasure in Devon at MP Geoffrey Cox’s Caribbean revelations

Sir Geoffrey Cox is a great public speaker, according to Doug Bushby, an independent councillor in the MP’s southwest constituency. “But he’ll need to be to talk himself out of this one.”The member for Torridge and West Devon has found himself at the centre of yet another Tory sleaze scandal this week.The former attorney general is reported to have spent four weeks of this year’s lockdown 4,000 miles away from the area working a second job in the British Virgin Islands.While his constituents back home are among some of the lowest-paid people in the UK – wages in Torridge are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Which sporting moments do Britons wish they had seen live?

England’s 1966 World Cup win, Andy Murray becoming the first Briton in 77 years to win Wimbledon and Emma Raducanu clinching a shock US Open title are the iconic sporting moments Britons wish they could have witnessed in person. A poll of 2,000 adults found many would also have liked...
UEFA
The Independent

Green council leader sorry for flight to Cop26 from Brighton

A Green council leader has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a ‘major failure of judgement’.Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, has apologised for taking the one hour and 20 minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the UK government for a lack of action over climate change.After completing the 460-mile journey, Cllr Mac Cafferty made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising.The politician, who co-chairs BHCC carbon neutral...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Charles and Cheryl meet young people helped by Prince’s Trust

Following on from his meeting with Stella McCartney at Cop26 in Glasgow last week, the Prince of Wales has joined singer, Cheryl, in Newcastle today to meet young people helped by the Prince’s Trust. Charles and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl visited The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre and talked...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy