Dun & Bradstreet Announces It Has Signed Definitive Agreements to Acquire Eyeota and NetWise to Expand Its Revenue Technology Leadership Position

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Eyeota and NetWise. These acquisitions will extend the Company’s position in the B2B online marketing value chain and will build upon its rapidly growing Audience...

martechseries.com

ICARO Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion Targeting 200M Additional Subscribers

Digital Media Leader ICARO™, with Over 220M Subscribers Under Contract, Establishes its European Headquarters Following Growth into EMEA Markets. ICARO Media Group, a TMT sector company, announces the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom, as part of its international expansion strategy targeting an additional 200M subscribers. The new ICARO™ UK office and management team will provide marketing, sales, corporate onboarding, and technology support for the company’s recent expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain.
martechseries.com

RingCentral and Mitel Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Customers to Transition Seamlessly to Cloud-Based Unified Business Communications

RingCentral to become exclusive UCaaS partner to Mitel for its customer base of over 35 million users. RingCentral acquires differentiated CloudLink technology to enable a unique transition path from on-premises PBX to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) cloud platform. Mitel investor group led by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P....
sme.org

Renishaw Announces Expanded CMM Software Offering with New Verisurf Agreement in North America

Anaheim, Calif. – Renishaw has entered into an agreement with Verisurf Software Inc., allowing companies in North America to access Verisurf coordinate measuring machine (CMM) software from Renishaw. With an emphasis on the Verisurf CMM Programming and Inspection Suite, the agreement enables companies to benefit from Renishaw’s advanced inspection technologies,...
martechseries.com

Gainsight Unveils Horizon AI

Gainsight, the Customer Success company, today announced the launch of Horizon AI at its Pulse for Product Conference. With this announcement, Gainsight becomes the only Customer Success platform that can apply the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to 8+ years of usage, engagement, activity, satisfaction and retention data from 1000+ companies, giving businesses the ability to take smarter Customer Success actions and to correlate the impact of Customer Success efforts to Net Revenue Retention (NRR).
martechseries.com

DoubleVerify Extends Leadership in Social Video & CTV with Agreement To Acquire OpenSlate

Combination will create industry-leading solution for social video and CTV advertisers, marrying OpenSlate’s pre-activation brand suitability and contextual solutions with DV’s established post-bid media quality measurement solutions. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OpenSlate...
martechseries.com

Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

Sonic Foundry, Inc., the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
martechseries.com

Data Integration Leader Vorro Acquired by Basis Vectors

Increased capital will help Vorro scale and continue to deliver data transformation and exchange technology solutions. Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.
martechseries.com

TTEC Announces Regina Paolillo as Global Chief Operating Officer and Dustin Semach as Chief Financial Officer

TTEC Holdings, Inc, one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced Regina Paolillo as its Global Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role and named Dustin Semach as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Both roles are effective immediately. Marketing...
martechseries.com

Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, is pleased to announce that Katie Horvath, chief marketing officer for Aunalytics, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations. Marketing Technology News: Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital Team with...
martechseries.com

Creative Automation Company Celtra Announces Majority Investment by Symphony Technology Group (STG)

Celtra Technologies, Inc. (“Celtra”), the Creative Automation company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The STG backing will help Celtra grow in partnership with Celtra’s founders and management team. Celtra, a profitable company since 2017, is expected to generate over $50M in revenue in 2021, growing by over 25% year over year. STG’s investment comes on the back of Celtra winning more than 40 new enterprise customers in the recent year, and the expansion of Celtra’s Creative Automation solutions from media businesses into brands and agencies.
martechseries.com

Paddle Achieves SOC 2 certification, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security

The Revenue Delivery Platform also announces Jonathan Herd as its new Vice President of Information Security. Paddle, the Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, underscoring the company’s ability to meet the highest data security standards.
martechseries.com

Vimeo to Acquire WIREWAX and Wibbitz, Further Expanding Its Video Software Solution for the Enterprise

Strategic investments enhance Vimeo’s all-in-one video software solution for the enterprise, as demand for video collaboration, communication, and commerce accelerates. Vimeo, the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced agreements to acquire WIREWAX, a leader in interactive and shoppable video, and Wibbitz, a leading enterprise video creation suite. The two companies bring proprietary technology and products to Vimeo’s all-in-one video solution, extending its position as the professional video software solution for any business.
martechseries.com

Advertising Veterans Join Meet The People, Further Cementing the New Working Model’s Impact Across the Industry

The industry’s first people-centric advertising group welcomes high-ranking executives from leading holding companies to usher in a new way of doing business. Newly launched advertising group, Meet The People, is breathing fresh life into the industry with its entrepreneurial-minded approach to business. It’s also attracting the attention of industry executives seeking new models for agency collaboration. Meet The People welcomes Craig Ellis and Andrew Roth to their executive team as President of North America and Global Head of Business Strategy, respectively. Together, Ellis and Roth complete a high-profile leadership team for the next-generation enterprise.
martechseries.com

EventsAIR Releases Innovative Hybrid Event Solution for Cutting Edge AV Technology Management

Hybrid Event Solution Suite offers a new paradigm in hybrid event management. EventsAIR, one of the leading global event management platforms in the world announced today at IMEX America 2021 an innovative and cutting-edge suite of Hybrid Event technology tools that gives event planners broad capabilities to manage and produce professional Hybrid Events.
martechseries.com

Omada Named a Leader in Identity Management and Governance by Independent Research Firm

Omada A/S announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave tm: Identity Management and Governance Q4 2021 report. Omada believes this ranking underscores its efforts in helping organizations reduce the complexity of governing their identities, meeting compliance and minimizing risk, while optimizing business efficiencies. The Forrester Wave™...
martechseries.com

Upstream Appoints George Kalyvas as Chief Commercial Officer to Oversee Market Growth Acceleration

Upstream’s Chief Operating Officer takes on extended CCO duties as part of a newly expanded role as pioneering mobile marketing platform gains momentum. Mobile marketing automation leader Upstream has appointed George Kalyvas as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Kalyvas – currently Chief Operating Officer and a 12-year veteran at the company – takes on an extended role to ensure seamless to market leadership and execution.
martechseries.com

Plannuh’s Operational Marketing Index Reveals Marketers Are Not Focused on Company Goals

Only 18% of marketers surveyed report that their companies excel at building marketing plans based on a set of measurable goals that align with company objectives. Marketers continue to struggle to align goals with company objectives, according to new data released from Plannuh, a software-as-a-service company transforming the way marketers plan and budget.
martechseries.com

Sustainable Lab, a Japanese Data Science Start-up for Sustainability, Joins COP26

Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has joined COP26 and will give a presentation on its latest research. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. We’re very excited to participate COP26 as a...
martechseries.com

Akamai & Queue-it Aim to Improve Online Experiences with Expanded Partnership

Building upon a successful collaboration to support vaccine registration sites, the agreement puts the power of edge computing in the hands of organizations worldwide to scale online transactions confidently, no matter the demand. Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, and Queue-it, a...
martechseries.com

Similarweb Acquires Leading Mobile-Insights Provider Embee Mobile

Embee Mobile’s data and proprietary measurement approach will enhance Similarweb’s mobile app intelligence. Similarweb , a leading digital intelligence company, announced its acquisition of Embee Mobile, a San Francisco-based mobile insights provider and market leader in mobile audience analytics, consumer panels, and mobile sampling. Embee data is relied on and incorporated in the offerings of many of the world’s leading market research companies.
