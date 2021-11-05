Productsup Recognized as Leader in the Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management Category by Constellation Research
Constellation Research launched a new technology solutions category, Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management, and named Productsup the most comprehensive platform in the category. Productsup, the company empowering commerce, announced it has been named to the first-ever Constellation ShortList™ for Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management and recognized as the leading provider among the vendors on the...martechseries.com
