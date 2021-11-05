CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Productsup Recognized as Leader in the Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management Category by Constellation Research

Cover picture for the articleConstellation Research launched a new technology solutions category, Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management, and named Productsup the most comprehensive platform in the category. Productsup, the company empowering commerce, announced it has been named to the first-ever Constellation ShortList™ for Product-to-Consumer (P2C) Management and recognized as the leading provider among the vendors on the...

Gainsight Unveils Horizon AI

Gainsight, the Customer Success company, today announced the launch of Horizon AI at its Pulse for Product Conference. With this announcement, Gainsight becomes the only Customer Success platform that can apply the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to 8+ years of usage, engagement, activity, satisfaction and retention data from 1000+ companies, giving businesses the ability to take smarter Customer Success actions and to correlate the impact of Customer Success efforts to Net Revenue Retention (NRR).
SailPoint Named a Leader in Identity Management and Governance by Independent Research Firm

SailPoint Identity Platform Received Top Rankings in All Three Evaluation Categories. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. , the leader in enterprise identity security, has been named a leader in the “The Forrester Wave™: Identity Management and Governance, Q4 2021,” by Forrester Research, Inc. After conducting an exhaustive evaluation of vendors and their products in the identity management and governance (IMG) market, Forrester gave SailPoint the top ranking in all three evaluation categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.
Motion chooses GroupBy’s eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI for Search and Recommendations

GroupBy today announced that Motion (Motion.com), a leading distributor in industrial parts, has chosen GroupBy’s new eCommerce Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI to power their search and recommendations experience. The GroupBy and Google Cloud partnership has made it possible for the development of a comprehensive platform that not only encompasses search, recommendations, personalization, navigation, merchandising, data enrichment, SEO, CMS, and search analytics but also aims to take user engagement to new levels.
Data Integration Leader Vorro Acquired by Basis Vectors

Increased capital will help Vorro scale and continue to deliver data transformation and exchange technology solutions. Vorro, a leading provider of data integration solutions and services, announced today that it has been acquired by technology and investment firm Basis Vectors. Headquartered in Orange Park, Fla., Vorro will continue to operate as an independent organization and brand.
GPL Technologies Now Offers NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

“NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise enables a paradigm shift in the way creatives will work together going forward,”. Global real-time 3D collaboration has long been the holy grail of creative production facilities around the world. With talent dispersed across multiple geographies, financial incentives drawing work to tax-advantaged regions, and COVID-19 pushing teams to find new ways to work from home, the need for a comprehensive collaboration tool focused on creative workflows has never been greater. There are excellent tools on the market that address specific use cases in these situations, but an end-to-end tool with deep hooks into the workflow has remained elusive — until now.
Inbox Monster Launches Channel Partner Program to Introduce New Innovations to Email Services Professionals

Inbox Monster’s channel program combines exciting innovations in deliverability monitoring with the industry’s leading revenue share to offer partners new opportunities for growth. Inbox Monster, a next generation email deliverability analytics platform, today announces the release of its Channel Partner Program (CPP). Inbox Monster’s CPP offers Email Agencies and Email...
RingCentral and Mitel Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Customers to Transition Seamlessly to Cloud-Based Unified Business Communications

RingCentral to become exclusive UCaaS partner to Mitel for its customer base of over 35 million users. RingCentral acquires differentiated CloudLink technology to enable a unique transition path from on-premises PBX to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) cloud platform. Mitel investor group led by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P....
What Customer Loyalty Looks Like Post Pandemic

The past eighteen months has seen a significant shift in the way that customer engage and interact with their favourite brands and it’s not just a passing trend. Going forward, marketers need to consider the creation and retention of loyal customers as a fundamental part of business growth. As such,...
Paddle Achieves SOC 2 certification, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security

The Revenue Delivery Platform also announces Jonathan Herd as its new Vice President of Information Security. Paddle, the Revenue Delivery Platform for B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, today announces that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, underscoring the company’s ability to meet the highest data security standards.
DoubleVerify Extends Leadership in Social Video & CTV with Agreement To Acquire OpenSlate

Combination will create industry-leading solution for social video and CTV advertisers, marrying OpenSlate’s pre-activation brand suitability and contextual solutions with DV’s established post-bid media quality measurement solutions. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OpenSlate...
Lemma & MediaMath Partner on Delivery of Robust Programmatic DOOH Campaign, for a Leading Online Pharmacy Brand

The campaign synced with prime-time bands witnessing high footfalls in real time, with contextual creatives, across clinics and hospitals in India. Lemma the largest and fastest growing programmatic digital out of home network, along with MediaMath acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brand and agencies, successfully delivered a programmatic DOOH for a leading online pharmacy brand in Inda.
Creative Automation Company Celtra Announces Majority Investment by Symphony Technology Group (STG)

Celtra Technologies, Inc. (“Celtra”), the Creative Automation company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The STG backing will help Celtra grow in partnership with Celtra’s founders and management team. Celtra, a profitable company since 2017, is expected to generate over $50M in revenue in 2021, growing by over 25% year over year. STG’s investment comes on the back of Celtra winning more than 40 new enterprise customers in the recent year, and the expansion of Celtra’s Creative Automation solutions from media businesses into brands and agencies.
EventsAIR Releases Innovative Hybrid Event Solution for Cutting Edge AV Technology Management

Hybrid Event Solution Suite offers a new paradigm in hybrid event management. EventsAIR, one of the leading global event management platforms in the world announced today at IMEX America 2021 an innovative and cutting-edge suite of Hybrid Event technology tools that gives event planners broad capabilities to manage and produce professional Hybrid Events.
Advertising Veterans Join Meet The People, Further Cementing the New Working Model’s Impact Across the Industry

The industry’s first people-centric advertising group welcomes high-ranking executives from leading holding companies to usher in a new way of doing business. Newly launched advertising group, Meet The People, is breathing fresh life into the industry with its entrepreneurial-minded approach to business. It’s also attracting the attention of industry executives seeking new models for agency collaboration. Meet The People welcomes Craig Ellis and Andrew Roth to their executive team as President of North America and Global Head of Business Strategy, respectively. Together, Ellis and Roth complete a high-profile leadership team for the next-generation enterprise.
Similarweb Acquires Leading Mobile-Insights Provider Embee Mobile

Embee Mobile’s data and proprietary measurement approach will enhance Similarweb’s mobile app intelligence. Similarweb , a leading digital intelligence company, announced its acquisition of Embee Mobile, a San Francisco-based mobile insights provider and market leader in mobile audience analytics, consumer panels, and mobile sampling. Embee data is relied on and incorporated in the offerings of many of the world’s leading market research companies.
Sonic Foundry Appoints Two New Executives Expanding Marketing and Business Development

Sonic Foundry, Inc., the trusted leader in video creation, management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events through its Mediasite™ video platform, today announced the appointment of two new executives; Sarah Wilde, Director of Marketing and Donny Neufuss, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
Aerospike and AWS Deliver Real-Time Cloud Data Solution for Ad Tech

Aerospike for Ad Tech on AWS accelerates and optimizes adoption of hyperscale real-time data platforms essential to modern digital advertising. Aerospike Inc. and AWS today unveiled a new advertising technology (Ad Tech) industry solution designed to accelerate and optimize deployments of the Aerospike real-time data platform on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).
Sustainable Lab, a Japanese Data Science Start-up for Sustainability, Joins COP26

Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, is pleased to announce that it has joined COP26 and will give a presentation on its latest research. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. We’re very excited to participate COP26 as a...
Plannuh’s Operational Marketing Index Reveals Marketers Are Not Focused on Company Goals

Only 18% of marketers surveyed report that their companies excel at building marketing plans based on a set of measurable goals that align with company objectives. Marketers continue to struggle to align goals with company objectives, according to new data released from Plannuh, a software-as-a-service company transforming the way marketers plan and budget.
Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath Accepted into Forbes Communications Council

Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, is pleased to announce that Katie Horvath, chief marketing officer for Aunalytics, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations. Marketing Technology News: Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital Team with...
