It would appear that the November 2021 free games for PlayStation Plus have leaked ahead of the official reveal by PlayStation much like the October and September titles before them. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, said grain continues to get smaller given the accuracy of the same leaker over the past couple of months. November 2021's free PlayStation Plus video games are, if the leak is accurate, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO