Lowestoft post office earmarked for restoration

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have condemned the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown due to numerous health and safety violations. Borough of Quakertown officials evacuated the West Broad Street building Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was there as residents left the building. After a decontamination shower, all residents will go to an evacuation center at Quakertown Borough Hall. The Borough said there were multiple reasons for the evacuation, citing codes regarding unsafe structures and equipment. The living conditions inside the building were also not suitable for living, the Borough said. “[T]he inspections identified heavy bed bug and German roach infestation throughout the entire building, including multiple units on all floors, hallways, and common areas, as well as infiltrating fire detection equipment and other electrical outlets and conduit (which is a major safety concern) which has lead to very large number false alarms,” Borough officials said. The report also said there have been minimal improvements to the residency since a deadly fire in April 2018. The fire also caused major damage to the building, which has not been repaired. There will be a press conference at 3 p.m. to give more details on the condemnation and evacuation.

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO