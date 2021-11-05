CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lowestoft post office earmarked for restoration

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork to renovate a post office facade could begin this winter if planning permission is granted. Lowestoft's former post office, a Grade II listed building on London Road North, has lain empty for the past four years. The 19th Century building was bought by the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cornwall Council buys 130 new homes in bid to tackle housing crisis

A council has bought 130 new homes in a multi-million pound deal to help tackle the housing crisis. Cornwall Council bought the homes from developers Eco-Bos at West Carclaze Garden Village near St Austell. The eco-friendly homes showed commitment to ending the housing crisis without a detrimental effect on the...
ECONOMY
BBC

Row over Liverpool property developer's reduced council contribution

A row has broken out over payments developers make to Liverpool City Council to improve communities. Plans for a waterfront apartment complex were approved but the developer was required to pay only a fraction of the expected financial contributions to the local authority. A member of the council's planning committee...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Green council leader sorry for flight to Cop26 from Brighton

A Green council leader has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a ‘major failure of judgement’.Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, has apologised for taking the one hour and 20 minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the UK government for a lack of action over climate change.After completing the 460-mile journey, Cllr Mac Cafferty made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising.The politician, who co-chairs BHCC carbon neutral...
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Post offices vital to communities, says minister

Post offices are the lifeblood of many communities which need to be protected, a government minister said during a visit to the region. Postal affairs minister Paul Scully said the coronavirus pandemic had shown just how important local post office branches were to people in rural communities in particular. Mr...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Lowestoft Post Office#East Suffolk Council#Victorian#Bbc News
BBC

Bromsgrove community furniture project NewStarts secures £110k

A charity that provides emergency food, furniture and household items to people in need has said securing £110,000 funding has given it greater stability. NewStarts, a social enterprise project said the low interest loan from Big Issue Invest (BII) would help it buy its main premises in Bromsgrove. BII said...
CHARITIES
BBC

London Resort: Swanscombe Peninsula site confirmed special status

A site earmarked for a major theme park has been granted extra protection. Natural England put out a notification to make Swanscombe Peninsula a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in March. However there were eight objectors, including developer London Resort and Swanscombe Development LLP, which owns much of the...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Northampton Town: Land deal 'protects club's future'

A land deal to secure the completion of a long-awaited football stand will protect Northampton Town's future, according to the club chairman. An agreement between the club and West Northamptonshire Council will allow development around Sixfields Stadium and see the East Stand finished. The stand was originally supposed to be...
SPORTS
BBC

Knaresborough Castle: Knitted remembrance poppies adorn landmark

A remembrance display consisting of about 30,000 poppies has been draped around a castle in North Yorkshire. The stone walls and battlements at Knaresborough Castle, near Harrogate, have been covered in thousands of the individual hand-made flowers. Volunteers, including local school children, have created the poppies. Alan Pitchfork, from the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
CBS Philly

Bush House Hotel In Quakertown Condemned, Evacuated Due To Health And Safety Violations

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials have condemned the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown due to numerous health and safety violations. Borough of Quakertown officials evacuated the West Broad Street building Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was there as residents left the building. After a decontamination shower, all residents will go to an evacuation center at Quakertown Borough Hall. The Borough said there were multiple reasons for the evacuation, citing codes regarding unsafe structures and equipment. The living conditions inside the building were also not suitable for living, the Borough said. “[T]he inspections identified heavy bed bug and German roach infestation throughout the entire building, including multiple units on all floors, hallways, and common areas, as well as infiltrating fire detection equipment and other electrical outlets and conduit (which is a major safety concern) which has lead to very large number false alarms,” Borough officials said.  The report also said there have been minimal improvements to the residency since a deadly fire in April 2018. The fire also caused major damage to the building, which has not been repaired. There will be a press conference at 3 p.m. to give more details on the condemnation and evacuation.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Shropshire Star

Terrified greyhound dies of 'firework-induced heart attack'

A family have been left grieving the death of their beloved greyhound – believed to have suffered a heart attack brought on by noise from fireworks. Kayleigh Coates, 36, from the Rock in Telford, said she had been left heartbroken by the death of six-year-old Tiger on Friday night, and is warning other dog owners in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy.
ANIMALS
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days

Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression". A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw. Humberside Fire and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Black Londoners ‘three times more likely to be stopped for using e-scooters’

Black Londoners using e-scooters are three times more likely to be stopped and twice as likely to face a potential prosecution than their white counterparts, provisional new figures indicate. Black residents of the capital are also half as likely to be allowed to continue on with a warning and face no further action, the figures, obtained by Freedom of Information requests by climate charity Possible, show. E-scooters are an increasingly popular form of transport but occupy a legal grey area in the UK; they are widely available for purchase but cannot be used on public pavements and roads as they...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Motorway that’s barely a mile long to be downgraded – to save £30 million

At just 1.3 miles long and with only a single carriageway in some parts, it is an unusual motorway to say the least.Now one of the UK’s shortest and most unique M-roads – the A601(M) in Lancashire – is set to be downgraded from its top tier highway status in a bid to save some £30 million.The thoroughfare, which connects the M6 and A6 near the market town of Carnforth - would become an “all purpose” road instead.The reclassification would not only correct what is effectively a historic anomaly – the road has never had the traditional characteristics associated with...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy