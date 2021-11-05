Beach Leaf owner hopes to fill void in North Redington Beach community

On North Redington Beach tucked away in a small plaza, you'll find a store hoping to fill a void in the beach community.

Hannah Davis opened Beach Leaf this summer.

"I've always loved plants. It's always been a big part of my life. We like to shop local, we eat local, and we felt that having an indoor-outdoor tropical plant store here at the beach would be a huge asset. That way you don't have to drive inland," explained Davis.

All the plants inside Beach Leaf are purchased in the state of Florida. From indoor to outdoor plants, and teaching you how to care for them, the studio offers it all.

You can even rent the space for a special event.