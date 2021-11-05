CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redington Shores, FL

Mother, daughter open boutique in Redington Shores

By Jillian Ramos
 5 days ago
A mother and daughter in Redington Shores decided to open their own clothing boutique right in the middle of COVID-19.

Amy Hartman and her 16-year-old daughter started Beachside Boutique in the Summer of 2020.

The duo thought of the idea to help serve the community.

"So we decided to open the boutique and how we could help out Redington. And we said, Well, why don't we open a boutique and have private shopping for shoppers," Amy Hartman, Owner of Beachside Boutique said. "So with COVID happening, they could come in, schedule time. They, they love it here because it's small, they felt it was a great little opportunity, and they're stuck in their house."

The goal of Beachside Boutique is to have locally sourced items as well.

You can find out more about them by clicking here.

