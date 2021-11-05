Broke n Bored in Redington Shores set to expand

Broke n Bored Grill is a local favorite in Redington Shores and after four years, the restaurant is getting ready to expand.

The restaurant makes all their food from scratch, serving seafood, sandwiches and everything in between.

There's no doubt there have been struggles along the way though. From hurricanes and red tide to COVID-19, the community has been supporting them.

"You know, I consistently break my predictions, which is amazing. It's the amazing support of the locals that all live here and my amazing staff that keeps propelling this thing along so the escalator still going up, you know, we're fixing to expand into the rest of the building, double our square footage, add a little retail space. We are constantly out in the community," said Jim Scherer, Owner of Broke n Bored Grill.

You can find Jeff and his team right off Gulf Boulevard but also at two events this weekend.

