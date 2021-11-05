CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redington Shores, FL

Broke n Bored in Redington Shores set to expand

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
Broke n Bored Grill is a local favorite in Redington Shores and after four years, the restaurant is getting ready to expand.

The restaurant makes all their food from scratch, serving seafood, sandwiches and everything in between.

There's no doubt there have been struggles along the way though. From hurricanes and red tide to COVID-19, the community has been supporting them.

"You know, I consistently break my predictions, which is amazing. It's the amazing support of the locals that all live here and my amazing staff that keeps propelling this thing along so the escalator still going up, you know, we're fixing to expand into the rest of the building, double our square footage, add a little retail space. We are constantly out in the community," said Jim Scherer, Owner of Broke n Bored Grill.

You can find Jeff and his team right off Gulf Boulevard but also at two events this weekend.

You can read more about them by clicking here.

Seabreeze Island Grill prepares for busy season in Redington Shores

The Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores sits right on the Intracoastal. The restaurant, which recently expanded its outdoor patio, is actually owned by Crabby Bills. "We tend to have snowbirds that come through here. Our busy season obviously is October through say May or so which coincides with stone crab claws season which just started too so we tend to make sure we're buying from our fresh Florida seafood and our local grouper and things like that," Paul Jenkins, System and Information Director for Crabby Bills Family Brands said.
