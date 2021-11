A week ago, Qualcomm launched a trio of new smartphone SOCs named the Snapdragon 480 Plus, Snapdragon 695 & the Snapdragon 778G Plus. All of these are 5G chips & we already have a phone that has the Snapdragon 480 Plus SOC. Motorola launched the Moto G51 smartphone in China today, which is the world’s first smartphone to launch with Snapdragon 480 Plus. Now, this launch happened in collaboration with China Mobile, which is the carrier with the most subscribers in China at the moment. What this means is that in China, the G51 will be available only for China Mobile customers.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO