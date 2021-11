There is no telling what exactly would be the thing that pushes bitcoin into the $2 trillion territory. For now, the asset is still one of the most valuable assets in the world with a total market cap of $1.15 trillion. Nonetheless, investors continue to look what will be the next big thing for BTC, something that will catalyze the growth of bitcoin, causing it to rally towards $100K.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO