New program aims to put K-12 students on career path

A large metal sign made by agriculture science students using a plasma cutter welcomes visitors to the new building. A new agri-science lab on the Creekview HS campus is allowing students to learn new skills and think about possible career paths, thanks to Ed SPLOST construction dollars. School Board members, along with the Superintendent and senior staff, recently toured the new facility, which features classroom space, bathrooms, a large open area for ag mechanics machinery and five welding bays, as well as outdoor holding pens for livestock. CTAE teacher Wyatt Wilkie explained how students are learning skills they will use for life, and possible careers, as they learn to use metal working and woodworking machinery, along with welding skills. The 5,000 square foot facility cost $1.84 Million to build, paid for from Ed SPLOST funds. The State provided $283,394 for the project.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO