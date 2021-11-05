CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New program aims to put K-12 students on career path

By Alexandra Pere, Inside Tucson Business
insidetucsonbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Arizona can plan their path to career success on MyFutureAZ, a new online program that gives equitable access to information about educational programs, job requirements, and career opportunities throughout the state. MyFutureAZ is the collaborative brainchild of PipelineAZ and the Arizona Department of Education. PipelineAZ, an initiative...

